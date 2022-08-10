The Centers for Disease Control ranks agriculture among the most hazardous of industries.

Farm safety .jpg

Phyllis Kaderlik aims a fire extinguisher toward a fire during a hands-on farm safety field day Wednesday at the Rice County Fairgrounds. Firefighters from the Faribault Fire Department assisted with the training. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Farm safety _3.jpg

Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst helps hand out free fire extinguishers as attendees leave the farm safety event Wednesday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Farm safety _1.jpg

Allison Francis, right, works on placing a tourniquet on her mother, Wendy, during the farm safety field day. The tourniquet was one of many items included in first aid kits given to attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

