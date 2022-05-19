Local election filings Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn DoumbouyaRice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas, Ross SpicerRice County Attorney: John FossumRice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. MillerRice County Commissioner District 4: Steve UnderdahlRice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. PetersonSenate District 22: Rich Draheim, RSenate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFLHouse District 22B: Marcia Stapleton, DFLHouse District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rice County Commissioner Politics District Candidate Steven J. Hauer David J. Miller John Fossum General Election Senate Office Election Bill Lieske Supervisor Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Upcoming Events May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 AAUW Book Sale Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Car Cruise Night Fri, May 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices