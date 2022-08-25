A taste of the Faribault area is among the new options at the Minnesota State Fair.
Up to 5,000 eggs laid by ducks at Graise Farm, northeast of Faribault near Cannon City, will be fried and placed atop sandwiches sold in the grandstand.
The new healthy fair option from The Hideaway Speakeasy is dubbed the “All Quacked Up.” The open-faced sandwich on sourdough includes a Graise Farm egg, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, spinach and paprika aioli.
Tiffany Tripp, who runs Graise Farm with Andy Olson, recalled receiving a surprise and somewhat secretive call in May asking if they could supply at least 1,000 eggs come the end of summer.
The owners of The Hideaway Speakeasy wouldn’t say why they needed the eggs. New fair foods are a closely held secret until a formal collective announcement in the run-up to the fair.
Based on the timing and the secrecy, Tripp said she was pretty sure where her eggs were going. It became official last month when the fair announced 38 official new foods this year, including the “All Quacked Up.”
“The fair is always looking for something new and amazing, and we thought why not bring them something healthy and new and amazing,” said Jennie Enloe from The Hideaway Speakeasy.
In addition to running a mobile food business, Enloe and her husband recently moved from Minnesota to Arkansas and started a hobby farm raising ducks, chickens and other animals. Enloe developed a liking for duck eggs, which she said are extra tasty and nutrient-rich. So the Enloes decided to incorporate them into a new, healthy food offering.
They also decided they “absolutely wanted to support a local Minnesota farmer” by purchasing their eggs from Minnesota, Enloe said.
They found Graise Farm online and Enloe said she was impressed not only with the quality of the farm’s eggs, but also with the excellent care provided to its ducks. Several members of The Hideaway Speakeasy staff have visited the farm.
Tripp and Olson started farming in 2015 and started raising egg-laying ducks in 2016. They now have around 400 free-range ducks.
Graise Farm made its first delivery of 2,500 eggs to The Hideaway Speakeasy booth on Monday and may deliver up to 2,500 more if the sandwich is a hit.
Graise Farm also will have another presence at the fair. Tripp, Olson and their ducks are featured in the 2023 Minnesota Cooks Calendar. Produced by the Minnesota Farmers Union, the calendar is debuting at the fair and is available at the union’s coffee shop.
Locals who don’t make it up to the fair this year can get a calendars at the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market this fall.
They also can find Graise Farm duck eggs at many area stores, including the Hy-Vees in Faribault and Owatonna, and Just Food Co-op in Northfield. There is a temporarily limited supply locally, however, as much of it is being diverted to the fair.