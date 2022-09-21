Between a tight labor market, inflation and supply chain shortages, the local construction industry is feeling the pressure of an economy in which demand is struggling to keep up with supply.
Minnesota has had its labor challenges for years, but in the post-COVID restriction economy, discrepancies within the labor force have become more challenging than ever. In August, Unemployment rate finally rose — to 1.9%, up from 1.8% the month prior.
That July unemployment rate figure represented the lowest number ever recorded by any state in the 50 years in which such figures have been tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s far below the 3-5% range that most economists regard as healthy.
With unemployment so low, the flexibility and balance that traditionally help businesses to grow and compete have been lost. Instead, businesses are scrambling to outbid each other for the handful of qualified workers on the market.
The construction industry is certainly among those sectors of the economy which has faced intense challenges. As local construction firms have been forced to raise prices to compete for workers, they’ve passed those costs on to consumers and businesses.
That’s made efforts to address a shortage of housing stock dating back to the “Great Recession” of the late 2000s even more difficult to deal with. For upstart businesses looking to expand to meet potential demand, those higher costs can throw a monkey wrench into plans.
On the bright side, the numbers do show that the construction industry’s efforts to recruit workers have not been for naught. Over the last 12 months, BLS data shows that employment in the industry has increased by 1,200 in the Twin Cities metro, an increase of about 6%.
For Steve Underdahl, Owner of Faribault-based ProCon Construction Services, the shortage of skilled workers in the trades followed a pattern similar to the housing shortage - the damage was done by the “Great Recession,” and the market is still scrambling to catch up.
Locally, Underdahl praised the efforts of leaders at South Central College and Faribault High School to encourage students to consider a career in the trades from a relatively early age. Still, he anticipates that the shortage of skilled tradesmen will persist for some time.
“When we had the recession a lot of people left the trades,” Underdahl said. “Going forward as I see it there’s some positive movement happening… but there’s no quick fix.”
Jesse Akemann, Vice President of Human Resources with Faribault-based construction firm Met-Con, said that meeting staffing needs amid such a tight labor market often requires outside the box thinking, flexibility and a realistic perspective.
“Sometimes, that means outsourcing the project to complete it in a timely manner,” he added.
The labor shortage is often the most intractable challenge local construction firms face, but it’s far from the only one. Global supply chains have been affected by the pandemic - as well as the labor shortages faced by suppliers themselves, and rising transportation costs.
The result has been soaring prices for many materials, and severe challenges getting those materials in a timely manner. According to a projection last month from Real Estate and Development Firm CBRE, material prices rose 14% over the last year.
That’s the highest since prices were first tracked in 2007, and many times the normal price increases of 2 to 4% per year. With costs surging, it’s little wonder that Home Builder morale has fallen every month this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index.
Akemann noted that a volatile market has seen some materials surge even further in price. And while the price of fuel is now declining, elevated fuel costs continue to increase the price of virtually every product on the market.
Meeting the kinds of tight deadlines and budgets that construction companies are expected to can be all the more difficult given the unpredictability in the market. Underdahl said that with supply chains remaining so much in flux, it’s become a bit of a guessing game as to which products will arrive in a timely manner and which won’t.
“It’s hard to be able to plan around that,” he said.