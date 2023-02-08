With costs soaring and aid from the state stagnant, county and city governments across Minnesota have approved significant property tax hikes that, due to surging home values, have hit homeowners particularly hard.
Now, relief could be coming from the state, as legislators look to use their projected $17.6 billion surplus to provide help for Minnesotans who, even with a robust economy with record low unemployment and strong wage growth, have seen their wallets hurt by inflation.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, preliminary local tax levies for 2023 increased by nearly $700 million compared to 2022. Cities signed off on the largest preliminary levy increases, averaging a 9% hike, while schools and counties approved average preliminary levy hikes of 7% and 5%, respectively.
Boosts to city, county and school funding provided by the state were all included in the bipartisan budget framework agreed to in principle at the state Capitol last year. However, the Legislature adjourned without any of those increases actually making it across the finish line, due to disputes between the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate and DFL-controlled Minnesota House.
Now in control of the House, Senate and Governor’s Mansion, DFL leaders have promised to help local governments ease property tax burdens.
In his budget recommendations, Gov. Tim Walz proposed the same $30 million increase to Local Government Aid that was proposed last session. The governor also called for $300 million to be provided for local governments to invest in public safety.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is a former Faribault mayor and the only local member on the State and Local Government and Veterans Committee. He expressed concerns about the DFL’s approach to LGA, especially with regard to the impacts of its paid family leave proposal.
Workers and employers would pay into a state pool and workers would receive partial wage replacement if they take time off due to a birth or illness.
Jasinski said it would place an expensive, unfunded mandate on cities, counties and school districts. Local government leaders have contacted him to express their concern, he said.
“They’re robbing Peter to pay Paul when they put unfunded mandates on our local governments,” he said. “In the next couple years, taxpayers are going to pay a huge increase for this.”
Go big or go home?
While DFLers appear set to go full steam ahead with their paid family leave proposal, Walz was forced to backtrack on his LGA proposal. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities blasted the increase as insufficient, calling for an increase of $150 million.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is the only local legislator on the Tax Committee in either chamber. As one of just a dozen DFL House members from Greater Minnesota, Brand said the Legislature needs to go big on LGA to make up for decades of underinvestment.
“The more Local Government Aid and County Program Aid and school aid that we can provide, the lower taxes will be in Greater Minnesota,” he said.
Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin said additional LGA funding would be especially helpful for county road budgets. As revenue from gas taxes declines, as Minnesotans revisit their driving habits and switch to electric vehicles, he warned that extra road funding will need to come from somewhere.
“If we received additional funding from the state for County Program Aid, we would likely put it into local road funding,” Martin said. “The cost of everything has gone up; there should be an inflationary factor in what the state provides, since we are delivering services mandated by the state.”
Nicollet County Administrator Mandy Landkamer said additional funding could also go to cover the extensive network of Health and Human Services programs that the state requires counties to provide.
One area where additional funding could be of particular use is in addressing the state’s growing needs surrounding mental health care. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said that with more funding, county staff could better meet local needs. Frentz said additional funding also could help counties and cities afford the wages and benefits necessary to compete for talented workers and retain talent at a time when a tight labor market is driving increased wages and benefits in the private sector.
“Inflation drives wages up, and that’s a good thing for working men and women, but it creates additional budget pressures that we need to address,” he said.
Formula changes
In addition to adding more funding, legislators are looking to update the formulas used to allocate Local Government Aid and County Program Aid formulas, utilizing data from the 2020 census.
Waseca interim City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said he believes the new, adjusted formulas will boost many Greater Minnesota communities.
Local schools are particularly reliant on state funding. Unlike counties and cities, districts lack the ability to increase their local tax levies without voter approval.
Districts in Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna have all joined Schools for Equity in Education, an association of 56 districts that are asking legislators to double down on equalization as they update formulas.
In addition to providing per-pupil funding for general expenses and specific allocations for mandated services, the state has traditionally subsidized a part of approved school levies, with the amount varying based on property values and total students in the district.
However, the amount of this subsidy has dropped drastically for local districts in recent years as property values have surged, while student populations remained stagnant or even dropped. A formula adjustment which came into effect for fiscal year 2021 made the problem worse.
Figures presented to the Faribault School Board by District Finance Director Scott Gerdes highlight the problem. The shift isn’t affecting the district directly, as Faribault Public Schools will receive $6.15 million in per-pupil aid, compared to $5.4 million eight years ago.
However, the difference for local taxpayers has been dramatic. In fiscal year 2015, the state picked up 40% of the tab — or just over $2.1 million — while taxpayers picked up the remainder, which came out to about $3.2 million.
By fiscal year 2023, the state’s share of the levy had slipped to $350,000, or 6% of the total levy. Local property taxpayers saw their burden balloon by more than $2.5 million, reaching a total of $5.8 million.
“The responsibility for funding education is being pushed downhill to the local taxpayers,” Gerdes said. “The state is coming out ahead because legislators don’t regularly adjust (the formula).”
Above all, district leaders are hopeful legislators will allocate new funding as promised, both by boosting the per-pupil formula and by covering unfunded mandates, especially around special education and English as a second language services.
However, local district leaders were also very enthusiastic about the potential for an adjustment to the equalization formula to ease local property tax burdens. Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said local taxpayers deserve fairness.
“The zip code you reside in shouldn’t determine the quality of education you receive,” he said. “Funding for schools should be equalized in a way that really levels the playing field.”