After struggling to bring the faithful back into the pews and adapt traditions to COVID-19 safety protocols, local churches have largely managed to weather the pandemic — and they’re looking to the future having learned plenty of lessons from the experience.
Once considered almost a novelty by some churches, the wholehearted embrace of technology necessitated by COVID has become a staple of church life and worship.
For congregations like Trinity Lutheran in Faribault, that has provided opportunities and challenges.
Jenny Kingland, Trinity’s office manager, said this has led to overall lower in-person attendance as some parishioners find it easier to watch or listen to the worship service from home. That includes some older church members for whom mobility may be a challenge.
Even when accounting for longtime churchgoers who have embraced online worship, Kingland said the pandemic has led to significant turnover.
On one hand, some families have left the church altogether, joining the increasing number of Americans shunning organized worship.
On the other side, Kingland said Trinity’s strong online presence has helped it attract new churchgoers, some of whom have started attending in person. As with other goods and services, she noted that many Americans prefer to research churches online before visiting.
“During the pandemic, people were surfing the web and some of them discovered us and said, ‘this looks like a nice church,’” Kingland said. “A lot of churches didn’t have any online presence, but it’s good to have one now. Everybody is going online, even older people.”
Pastor Jack Kelly at St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Peter said attendance has fallen by as much as 30% at his church, even though attendance is up at the affiliated elementary school. Kelly attributed the decline in part to the lack of an assistant pastor.
“You would think (attendance) would be a little higher, but because I’m just by myself there is one less church service during the week,” he said. “We also have probably about 15-20 on average who watch online, so that also accounts for some of that decline, but not all of it.”
At St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield, Senior Pastor Pam Fickensher said that, following a long period of only livestreaming services, her congregation has also seen an influx of new church members, many of whom are new to the community.
“Our work this fall will really be to integrate those new people, some who have maybe not been in person very much, with our longtime congregation,” she said.
While COVID-19 restrictions may generally be far in the rearview mirror, some churchgoers remain hesitant.
Fr. Cory Rohlfing at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault said roughly 15-20% of once-regular mass attendees still haven’t returned to the pews.
During the pandemic, Rohlfing noted the church pared its outreach activities and programming back to the basics. For example, trips to participate in the national March for Life and visit Divine Mercy’s sister parish in Guatemala had to be postponed.
“During COVID, we had to be a lot more intentional about reaching out to people,” he said.
At Trinity Lutheran in Owatonna, Pastor Todd Buegler said attendance some Sundays is down as much as 40% compared to pre-pandemic. However, he said interest in the church’s online offerings, including not only worship services, but adult faith formation, has been strong.
In hopes of drawing in some young families who may have moved to town during the pandemic, Trinity is holding its community block party on Sunday. Buegler said that such events will continue to be central to the church’s mission in the coming years.
Not all local churches have seen declines in attendance since the pandemic started. Nueva Jerusalem, a Faribault-based Spanish speaking church in the Pentacostal tradition, has actually seen a spike in attendance, said Pastor Rosie Tobar.
Tobar noted that, unlike many area churches, Nueva Jerusalem has held services in person whenever possible — even when that meant abiding by strict masking and social distancing protocols. That enabled it to gain members from other area churches which had closed.
“As much as we could, we decided to be open like any other place,” Tobar said. “We wanted to provide the services of hope and prayer for the community.”