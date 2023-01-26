Even after raising wages and adding benefits, A Child’s Delight Too is short-staffed. The Faribault child care center has had to close a classroom and reduce its hours, because it does not have enough employees.
“We’re trying, but it’s hard to compete,” said Director Caren Hoffman.
Across the state of Minnesota, child care centers are struggling to recruit workers in an increasingly competitive labor environment. At a mean annual wage of $27,680, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, child care workers share a salary range with positions that require less formal training and education.
Hoffman said she’s been struggling to keep her center fully staffed since the pandemic emerged. Demand for child care decreased some, while more people were stuck at home. But it seems, Hoffman said, that many people who might have previously considered a job in child care seem to have decided to stay at home.
A Child’s Delight Too now has to close an hour earlier each day because of inadequate staffing, Hoffman said. The center also had to reduce its number of classes by one. Children in that class were able to stay at the center in other classes, but Hoffman said there is now a growing waiting list of families wanting to join the center.
Hoffman is doing more advertising on social media for her two open staff positions. But no one has responded.
At Hey Diddle Diddle Daycare in St. Peter, Director Heidi Scheurer said she has received applications, but those applicants often don’t follow through. It took around six months to attract her most recent hire.
“When I opened in 2016, it was really easy to get people in the door who were interested. And since COVID, it’s been really difficult to get people to come interview,” Scheurer said. “I have people who set up interviews and just don’t show up. They apply, but then they don’t answer or even come to an interview.”
Kate Anderson, Director of the Anders Early Learning Center in Cleveland, said she also is struggling to recruit applicants.
“I’ve got ads out everywhere, and nobody is applying,” she said. “Some people will apply online and don’t give a call back and that’s kind of frustrating too.”
Anderson said her center has the bare number of staff to serve at maximum capacity. If a staff member gets sick or needs vacation days, Anderson said she has to reach out to past employees to see if they can fill in the gaps.
A staff shortage can lower child care center’s capacity to accept children, since providers must meet a minimum staff-to-child ratios. Until recently, Scheurer said Hey Diddle Diddle didn’t have the staff necessary to care for the maximum 44 children the facility was licensed to provide for.
As other industries have raised wages and benefits to attract new hires, many providers in the child care industry cannot afford to do the same. Child care centers often run on the margins and spend between 60-80% of their budgets on staff, according to an analysis by First Children’s Finance.
“I probably have the highest rates here in town, because I like to pay my staff a liveable wage,” said Scheurer. “But it’s hard, because then parents don’t want to pay the higher rate, they want to go to the center where they can pay a lower rate.“
Hoffman said she has raised wages. She has enhanced some benefits, like offering fully free child care to employees instead of half price. And she has created new incentives, including retention bonuses. But she can’t afford to offer health insurance or wages that are as high as her main competitor for staff: the public school district.
Similar financial pressures appear to be driving family (in-home) child care providers, which are among the most common child care options in rural Minnesota, out of the industry. According to a 2020 survey of former licensed providers by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, lack of benefits, such as health insurance, long hours and difficulty finding substitute providers were among the top reasons in-home providers closed their businesses.
These pressures have exacerbated a near 20-year decline in child care capacity across the state. According to a Sept. 13 report by the Center for Rural Policy and Development, child care capacity in town/rural mix counties in Minnesota have fallen from 37,000 slots in the year 2000 to just over 29,000 in 2022.
The sharpest decline in child care capacity has been among family child care providers. In 2000, family child care providers served approximately 75% of child care needs in mixed town and rural centers. But in the past 20 years, family child care capacity was slashed nearly in half.
“In-home providers are closing. You see a lot of people not wanting to do in-home day care anymore so centers are becoming more full,” Anderson said.
While child care capacity has fallen, demand from parents hasn’t. According to the Center for Rural Policy and Development, the child care shortage is a main factor exacerbating the labor shortages in other industries.