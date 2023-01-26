A Child's Delight Too

Judy Davidson reads to her 3- and 4-year-old students at A Child’s Delight Too in Faribault Wednesday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Even after raising wages and adding benefits, A Child’s Delight Too is short-staffed. The Faribault child care center has had to close a classroom and reduce its hours, because it does not have enough employees.


Hey Diddle Diddle

Hey Diddle Diddle Daycare Director Heidi Scheurer sits with children as they work with Play-Doh. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Anders Early Learning Center

Anders Early Learning staff member Meghan Caveney reads a story to children.

©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments