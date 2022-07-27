A tradition of one minute of silence to honor those lost to suicide accompanies the start of the charity ride called Tour De SAVE, an annual bike ride in Northfield to support suicide prevention.  

2017-07-29 (Tour de SAVE)-133.jpg

Since launching 20 years ago, Tour De SAVE has raised close to $250,000 to benefit suicide awareness prevention programs in Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Tour De SAVE)
2017-07-29 (Tour de SAVE)-265.jpg

Dressed in colorful jerseys, riders prepare to mount their bikes before the start of the 2021 Tour De SAVE. (Photo courtesy of Tour De SAVE)
2017-07-29 (Tour de SAVE)-171 (1).jpg

The popular Tour de SAVE family ride stretches for seven miles along the Milltown Trail. (Photo courtesy of Tour De SAVE)

