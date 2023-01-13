Faribault shoppers have a new option for buying their favorite adult beverages, replacing a store that was shuttered a few years ago.
Slim’s Liquor recently opened on Second Avenue NW next to the Vaping Studio.
“Slim” is Brendan Sjodin, owner of the new liquor store and the vape shop next door. He also owns two other Vaping Studio locations and Twin Cities Cannabis, which is based in Lonsdale, and makes hemp-derived cannabis products that are sold at multiple locations, including the Vaping Studio.
Along with an owner, the local Vaping Studio and new Slim’s Liquor share a manager. Mindi Kline has managed the Vaping Studio since it opened in March. She’s now added the new liquor store to her duties.
“It’s been a lot of work, but I’d rather be busy than bored,” she said.
Kline oversaw and put in some of her own elbow grease into refurbishing the space that once was Northern Liquor.
She had hoped to open this summer. But then she discovered some of the refrigerated display cases were not operational and repair parts took quite a while to arrive, Kline said.
There are still plans for new carpeting and other improvements, and one beer order has yet to arrive, but Kline and Sjodin decided to get the store open before the new year.
For now Kline said the inventory at the new store is limited to the most popular beer, wine and spirits. They’re taking requests to potentially expand their inventory to include some lesser-known items down the road.
The store is currently taking applications for weekend employees. Customers will find an attentive staff person to help them, according to Kline.
“We take care of our customers,” she said.
The new liquor store is on the increasingly busy intersection of Second Ave. NW and Hiawatha Pioneer Trail. A new Kwik Trip opened across the way last month. And a new Malecha’s Auto Body is being built on another corner.