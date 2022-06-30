The Faribault Lions Club is taking on a new project to help preserve the environment.

Members are collecting plastic bags and other plastic film that can’t be recycled by the Rice County Recycling Center.

Randy Twiehoff

Faribault Lions Club member Randy Twiehoff collects plastic from community members at Buckham West Wednesday morning. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Through the Trex Company — a major manufacturer of wood-alternative composite — the plastic is recycled and made into decking and other building materials.

For every 500 pounds of plastic collected, a bench made of the recycled plastic is provided to the collecting organization, according to Lions members.

Some types of plastic that can be saved for recycling include:

• Clean and dry plastic bags (grocery, bread, newspaper, ice, cereal, softener salt)

• Re-sealable food storage bags

• Bubble wrap and plastic shipping envelopes

• Plastic over-wrap (like what is used around water bottles)

• If it stretches, it can be recycled. It if crinkles (like cellophane) it cannot

Members say Lions clubs around the world are involved in numerous recycling projects, including items like paper, cans, electronics, printer cartridges and plastic.

Lions member Randy Twiehoff sat at Buckham West Wednesday morning to accept a variety of household plastics.

Twiehoff said it’s nice to be able to keep the plastic out of the recycling center, and in turn they are able to give back to the community.

Lions will be in the Bukcham West building twice a month collecting plastic. Future drop off dates at Buckham West are set for Friday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 27.

Buckham West staff ask donors not to bring bags in on other days, as the senior center will not be able to store them.

Anyone interested in donating plastic at other times can call Lynn at 507-330-4830.

