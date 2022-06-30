spotlight Lions Club seek community's support in new project By MICHELLE VLASAK michelle.vlasak@apgsomn.com Michelle Vlasak Author email Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Faribault Lions Club is taking on a new project to help preserve the environment.Members are collecting plastic bags and other plastic film that can’t be recycled by the Rice County Recycling Center. Faribault Lions Club member Randy Twiehoff collects plastic from community members at Buckham West Wednesday morning. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com) Through the Trex Company — a major manufacturer of wood-alternative composite — the plastic is recycled and made into decking and other building materials.For every 500 pounds of plastic collected, a bench made of the recycled plastic is provided to the collecting organization, according to Lions members.Some types of plastic that can be saved for recycling include:• Clean and dry plastic bags (grocery, bread, newspaper, ice, cereal, softener salt)• Re-sealable food storage bags• Bubble wrap and plastic shipping envelopes• Plastic over-wrap (like what is used around water bottles)• If it stretches, it can be recycled. It if crinkles (like cellophane) it cannotMembers say Lions clubs around the world are involved in numerous recycling projects, including items like paper, cans, electronics, printer cartridges and plastic.Lions member Randy Twiehoff sat at Buckham West Wednesday morning to accept a variety of household plastics.Twiehoff said it’s nice to be able to keep the plastic out of the recycling center, and in turn they are able to give back to the community.Lions will be in the Bukcham West building twice a month collecting plastic. Future drop off dates at Buckham West are set for Friday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 27.Buckham West staff ask donors not to bring bags in on other days, as the senior center will not be able to store them.Anyone interested in donating plastic at other times can call Lynn at 507-330-4830. Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buckham West Commerce Food Industry Plastic Bag Center Randy Twiehoff Plastic Film Lions Club Recycling Michelle Vlasak Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 1 man hospitalized, 1 man charged in alleged road rage assault Kenyon bookkeeper sentenced to over 9 years in prison Furball Farm residents move into new home Faribault brothers sexually abused girl, charges allege Grand jury indicts Morristown murder suspect Upcoming Events Jun 30 Jun Summer Camps Thu, Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Thu, Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Thu, Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30 Concert in the Park: Mankato Area Community Band Thu, Jun 30, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices