THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD
MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE
SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR NICOLLET
RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CHIPPEWA POPE SWIFT
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.
A firefighter walks past a large detached garage that was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning at 3415 227th St. E. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Lightning caused a fire that destroyed a large garage Wednesday morning southeast of Faribault.
A passerby reported the fire at 3415 227th St. E. at 10:48 a.m. The homeowner told fire officials there was a lightning strike close enough to knock a clock off the wall in the home shortly before the fire was reported. The cause of the fire was confirmed to be lightning, according to a news release from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Responding firefighters found flames coming out of the room, and the garage quickly was engulfed.
The first firefighters used the water they had to keep the side of the house and a liquefied petroleum tank from igniting, according to Dienst. The fire was extinguished once more firefighters arrived. The Medford Fire Department was called to assist with water supply.
In addition to the garage and its contents, the siding of the house was damaged by the heat.
Firefighters were on scene until about 1:30 p.m.
“We are grateful that this fire was called in as quickly as it was,” Dienst said. “The side of the home near the detached garage was very close to catching on fire, which likely would have caused extensive damage to the home.”