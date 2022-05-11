Lightning caused a fire that destroyed a large garage Wednesday morning southeast of Faribault.

Garage fire

A firefighter walks past a large detached garage that was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning at 3415 227th St. E. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

A passerby reported the fire at 3415 227th St. E. at 10:48 a.m. The homeowner told fire officials there was a lightning strike close enough to knock a clock off the wall in the home shortly before the fire was reported. The cause of the fire was confirmed to be lightning, according to a news release from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.

Responding firefighters found flames coming out of the room, and the garage quickly was engulfed.

The first firefighters used the water they had to keep the side of the house and a liquefied petroleum tank from igniting, according to Dienst. The fire was extinguished once more firefighters arrived. The Medford Fire Department was called to assist with water supply.

In addition to the garage and its contents, the siding of the house was damaged by the heat.

Garage fire 2

Firefighters douse the remnants of a garage and contents destroyed by a fire that started at the end of a rainstorm Wednesday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Firefighters were on scene until about 1:30 p.m.

“We are grateful that this fire was called in as quickly as it was,” Dienst said. “The side of the home near the detached garage was very close to catching on fire, which likely would have caused extensive damage to the home.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments