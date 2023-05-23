Discovering what’s important to Delon “De” Musselman is a breeze once you’ve been welcomed to his beloved front porch in southwest Faribault.
There's a gently creaking porch swing, lush green plants, a sculpture of entwined human arms circling a candle, antique rockers, books, a disco ball, a lava lamp, theatrical masks, a trickling water fountain and throw pillows embroidered with “Let it be” and “Imagine.”
Musselman’s circa-1916 house sits directly across from Garfield Park, another place where Musselman, 75, has made it his mission to encourage positive growth and foster a sense of welcome — the same qualities he has sought to share with others throughout his life.
“De is the heartbeat of this community, in my opinion,” said Becky Ford, community resource manager at Community Action Center, Faribault.
“He loves this town and wants everybody to feel welcome and accepted. De is always quoting to me, ‘Say hello to friends you know and everyone you meet,’ from ‘Holly Jolly Christmas,’ and he epitomizes that.”
It’s fitting, then, that Musselman is the Faribault Daily News’ 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
A 35-year employee of the Faribault Area Learning Center, Musselman blended the skills he soaked up as a young college graduate, hard lessons learned in a personal dark time and memories of a supported childhood to create a philosophy and practice in which he truly believes: Every person has intrinsic value and needs a safe space to share their story and find a way to heal.
“I believe we are social creatures and our greatest need in life is to know and be known transparently, authentically and deeply by other human beings and by ourselves,” Musselman said.
“So often we don’t really know who we are until we start digging deeply into what shaped us; was it good for us?” he queried.
“If so, how do you see it moving you forward and enhancing your life — and if it wasn’t good, what will you do about it so you’re not [developmentally] stuck?”
A solid start
Musselman spent his first seven years in the village of Bakersville, Pennsylvania, where many extended family members were within walking distance and neighbors stopped by to milk cows each evening.
“I learned so much from my mother’s side of the family, in particular, that I still practice today,” said Musselman, recalling how his grandparents’ home was a Sunday afternoon gathering place for friends and neighbors.
A traveling sales job with a five-state territory led Musselman’s dad to relocate the family to Northfield.
“Neither of my parents graduated from high school, but I think they chose Northfield for its educational component,” Musselman said. “My mother really understood that education was the way to achieve social mobility, and we were basically hicks from the sticks.”
Musselman treasures his childhood in Northfield, where he lived across from Central Park and enjoyed neighborhood ball games, benefiting from caring teachers and exposure to cultural riches.
“I never thought of it at the time, but the way Northfield prioritized public education in the ‘50s is part of why I became an educator,” Musselman said.
The 1966 Northfield High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies with a geography emphasis at St. Cloud State University in 1970.
“It was the spring of the Kent State shootings and I was in the first lottery; I remember sitting in the dorm room when my number came up,” he noted.
But Musselman had seen too many buddies “coming home in body bags” to be enthusiastic about Vietnam.
“I was a conscientious objector,” he said, “and to comply with that, I had to do two years of civilian alternative service — and I landed a job that was life-changing, working in a group home for juvenile delinquents in south Minneapolis.”
Inspired by the group home’s dynamic director, Rod Stivland, Musselman stayed for three-and-a-half years.
“Rod was absolutely brilliant in drawing the best out of you and also walking into a chaotic group home setting and, within an hour or so, knowing exactly what needed to happen to restore a healthy balance and carry on,” Musselman said.
“That gift has served me for 50 years and only grown and grown.”
The origins of Musselman’s work with youth — particularly troubled adolescents — were rooted in that early experience.
Former student Candice Duncan, a 1998 graduate of the Faribault ALC, is one of many who says he helped her get her life on track.
“De has a huge space in his heart reserved for a population not often appreciated— teenagers, and specifically, high school students who don’t fit into a traditional mold,” Duncan said.
“I had many great teachers at FALC, and De was one who created a safe space for teens to have hard discussions with a safe adult who could embrace all their teen oddities while relating to the societal changes and trends of the moment we were experiencing.”
Defeating demons, building circles
But before Musselman introduced the Sacred Circle concept to his students and found his calling at FALC, he had to confront his own demons.
An early marriage to a high school girlfriend ended in divorce. Musselman’s parents weathered the Great Depression and World War II, and his father — a former Merchant Marine — was an alcoholic.
“I had a troubled time for about three years,” said Musselman of that period in his late 20s. “I really went downhill and wasn’t living my best life.”
After a “come to Jesus” moment, Musselman rediscovered his Christian faith, reflected on his early community upbringing and embraced his mother’s “braid of life” principle (“Patience and kindness are woven together by forgiveness”). He realigned his life and, due to a serendipitous connection, moved to Faribault to help with the town’s nascent alternative high school education program.
Musselman is known locally as a circle-keeper.
He used circles in his work at FALC before retiring in 2012, and since then has continued to use circles in various community and school settings as a volunteer. At schools he leads restorative justice circles — a method for conflict resolution encouraging participants to be open and honest about the harm that has been caused. Last summer he hosted Summer Community Circles in which all were invited to come talk about “what really matters in life.”
“Circle is the safest social space I’m aware of, a place where people can be authentic, transparent and talk about what they need to in order to heal,” Musselman said.
Musselman also organically started the “Hello Campaign” in Faribault with an aim of “modeling that sense of what it is to look into another person’s eyes, really see them and communicate,” said Ford.
“It’s pretty magical,” Ford continued, mentioning the movement was disrupted by COVID-19, “and it’s all about encouraging others to be friendlier, to promote an attitude that Faribault is a place where everyone can belong.”
The Garfield Park garden is another project Musselman took under his wing, involving young people with its development and maintenance and subsequently using the park as a nurturing green space for circles.
“He does it all without any expectation of receiving anything in return,” Ford said.
Musselman and his wife of 43 years, Dallas, have two children (Caleb and Abigail) and two grandchildren.
“Delon is always one who sees a need and wants to do whatever he can to assist,” Dallas said.
“Sometimes I start to cry; he has received so may precious accolades from previous students who say, ‘You saved my life,’ because he gave them a sense of value, purpose, possibility and tools,” she continued. “To help someone understand they’re lovable, worthy, smart and can do things really changes them. De is a pretty exceptional person.”
Duncan is living proof of Dallas’s words and Musselman’s influence; after earning a college degree and becoming a single mother, she completed law school. Today she is the area court administrator for the Fourth Judicial District in Fairbanks, Alaska.
More to the point, she has begun paying it forward as a foster parent to troubled adolescent boys while raising her own teenager.
“De helped generations of kids,” said Duncan, who once wrote a poem entitled, “Everything I need to know I learned in De’s class.”
“What have I learned from De? The single most important thing I can think of is, ‘Be a helper.’ Our world needs more helpers like De right now.”