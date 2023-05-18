Preparing for the opening of local public pools has been particularly stressful this spring, mainly due to a shortage of lifeguards.
While opening day at Northfield’s public pool on June 10 seems a long way away, Tom Spooner, ice arena and pool supervisor for the city, said he’s concerned about fully staffing his team of lifeguards.
Spooner said he’s still looking to hire about seven more lifeguards prior to the pool opening. Interested lifeguards must apply through the city website, be at least 16 years of age, and must be pre-certified.
“We are still short of the 25 we’d like to have,” he said. “We have 18 right now, half of whom are high school students, and half college students.”
Spooner said while he’d really prefer to be at full capacity, he could run a safe and efficient operation with a rotating team of 21 lifeguards.
Last year Spooner said the city-maintained pool experienced the same problem, but he managed to hire enough guards to make it through the summer. At the end of the summer, a similar problem occurs in reverse when high school students need to leave early to join fall team sports high school or to get ready to leave for college.
“Most of our guards come from the swim team,” he said. “We get a lot of recruits from word of mouth, friends telling friends and teammates.”
This year, six to seven lifeguards on the city pool team are new, with the rest returning from previous years.
Kevin O’Brien, aquatics supervisor for the Faribault Community Center as well as the Faribault Family Aquatics Center, said he’ll continue to hire lifeguards into the summer to achieve a full team.
“I’d still like to hire seven more outdoor lifeguards,” he said.
A lot depends upon how many hours his guards want to work. He said the toughest summer was in 2021, when the aquatics center had to close the slides and diving board because they simply didn’t have enough staff to guard those features.
O’Brien said he’s noticed more of the young people who take the lifeguard certifications are opting for jobs at out-state summer camps or at pools in the Twin Cities.
“We’ve noticed a trend the last three summers that we have a smaller pool of local lifeguards,” he said.
He’s grateful for the 8-10 adult lifeguards who fill in, doing everything from guard duty to teaching water aerobics fitness classes.
Suzanne Donkers, interim aquatics director at the Northfield YMCA, said because theirs is a year-round indoor facility, the need to hire more lifeguards is not so much seasonal as it is constant.
“What we don’t have right now is that next wave of staff who can work the hours we need so that we won’t have to cut back on open swim times,” Donkers said. “We’re looking for at least one more full-time lifeguard and three-to-four part-time guards.”
Until the YMCA is able to add members to its aquatics team, Donkers said popular programs like “Safety Around Water” may be affected. In the meantime, she said the staff will adjust and operate on a week-by-week basis.
Despite the incentive of hiring and certifying lifeguards during a two-and-half-day training and providing an additional $250 hiring bonus, the YMCA was still having trouble filling all the lifeguard slots.