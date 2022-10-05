LWL Gallagher.jpg
on the farm.jpg

Dorothy Gallagher grew up on a farm in Illinois, before moving to Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Laura Hagen)

Dorothy Gallagher spent her life serving her community in many ways.

old head.jpg

Gallagher
FDN Clipping.jpg

A newspaper clipping from the Faribault Daily News in 1983 shows the, "county treasure," Dorothy Gallagher. (Clipping courtesy of Laura Hagen)
w father finnegan.JPG

Dorothy Gallagher spent a lot of time volunteering at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Gallagher poses for a photo with Fr. Kevin Finnegan, who will officiate her funeral at the church. (Photo courtesy of Laura Hagen)
w grandson.jpg

Dorothy Gallagher loved her family and prayed for them every day, according to her daughters. (Photo courtesy of Laura Hagen)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments