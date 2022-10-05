Dorothy Gallagher spent her life serving her community in many ways.
Before living through multiple pandemics, multiple recessions and a depression, she was born on a farm in northwest Illinois. She spent her teenage years on the farm, luckily avoiding the brunt of the flu pandemic, according to her sister. There was no electricity, so they used an ice box instead of a fridge and an oil lamp instead of a light bulb.
"I asked her if it was harder growing up during the recession or now," said Gallagher's daughter, Patti Fricke. "She said it was harder to live in the world now, because they never really had much anyway. They had what they needed."
Gallagher died at the age of 101 on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Post-Depression
Some years after the Great Depression, she moved from Illinois to Faribault, to live with her new husband, Eugene. Even after he died in 1973, the centenarian continued to spend her life in Faribault, serving the community and her family.
"We never had a lot," said another daughter, Theresa Moreau. "But we never knew we didn't have a lot. She always made sure we had a roof over our head and food on the table. And the love was so unconditional that we didn't realize we weren't rich. Well, we weren't rich in the financial kind of way."
Moreau gave an example of when she needed a prom dress. In fact, any prom or homecoming dresses the kids needed were hand-sewn by Gallagher.
She was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, where she maintained the sacramental records. The church's Pastoral Minister Bernadette Tatge said she did a lot of work for the church and spoke about the impact Gallagher had on the congregation.
"She was one of those people who was always willing to help," said Tatge. "She always came in with a smile and was a joy to be around. There's so much negativity in the world. It's rare to meet someone who has the ability to lift people's spirits like she did. She was just always very positive and upbeat."
In addition to attending the church regularly, Gallagher was also part of a group that knitted prayer shawls for anyone going through troubled times.
She didn't shirk her responsibilities at the home either. When Tatge met with members of the Gallagher family to plan the funeral, she was moved by the way they described her matriarchal role in their family.
"Prayer was an important part of her life," said Tatge. "She was always praying for her family, for the church, for the world. I met with a few of her daughters, and they said, 'She led the family with love and prayer.' I thought it was sweet that they recognized that about her also."
She was also an internationally recognized member of the Daughters of Isabella, a global collective of Catholic women standing in solidarity to spread Catholic values. She received multiple awards for her work in the organization.
Working woman
Family, church and prayer weren't the only important parts of Gallagher's life. She also served in local government, starting as Rice County's deputy treasurer in 1956. After some time, she worked her way up and was promoted to treasurer in 1982, becoming one of the first women to fill the role.
Though she retired 11 years later, her drive to serve did not.
In 1993, the same year she stepped down as treasurer, she signed up to be an election judge. She already had experience with election processes and figured she could put her knowledge to use in the position.
"She was well into her 80s and she would still do that," said Moreau. "They'd go early in the morning; they were there all day and count through the night. They didn't even leave to eat or anything."
She spent the remainder of her professional life doing this and enjoyed the work she did, she previously told the Daily News. She especially enjoyed working with people and handing out the ballots and "I Voted" stickers.
"She took her job very seriously," said another daughter, Laura Hagen. "I remember one of my friends went to vote and she didn't have her ID on her. Even though mom knew her, she made her go back home and get it because those were the rules. She took that very seriously."
In 2012, her last year as an election judge, she reportedly worked a 16-hour Election Day at the Faribault Community Center, ensuring every ballot was accounted for.
In all her years as an election judge — which included the switch from hand-counted ballots to electronically counted ones — she said they "never had any disasters."
Even after retirement, Gallagher was always interested in the news. Toward the end of her life, when her daughters would visit her at the care center, she would prop herself up and ask, "Any news? Everyone OK?"
Now, in the days after her passing, three of her daughters reflect on their mom's achievements.
"You know, she was raising three kids while she did all this," said Moreau. "Our dad died in '73, so she was doing this as a single mother and doing it so eloquently. She was really a marvel."