Daniel Minnick and his granddaughter, Danielle Santistevan-Minnick stand together in Minnick's Food Market. (Photo courtesy of the Minnick family)

Daniel Minnick spent more than a quarter of his 81-year life on the Rice County Board of Commissioners. Minnick, who died on Friday, was known for being a well-respected straight shooter, according to a daughter and a former colleague.

Daniel Minnick stands behind the counter at Minnick's Food Market. (Photo courtesy of the Minnick family)
Daniel and Betty Minnick stand in front of the sign displaying Minnick's hours of operation. (Photo courtesy of the Minnick family)
The Rice County Board of Commissioners admire the American Bicentennial flag in the courthouse rotunda. (Page 176 of "Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities")
Minnick's was Dan Minnick's store, which was attached to his house. His daughter, Pam Timmers, said she remembers customers often being welcomed into their house when she was growing up. (Photo courtesy of the Minnick family)

