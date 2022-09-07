Daniel Minnick spent more than a quarter of his 81-year life on the Rice County Board of Commissioners. Minnick, who died on Friday, was known for being a well-respected straight shooter, according to a daughter and a former colleague.
Minnick was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 1974 and served 12 years. The local grocery store owner ran again in 1994.
"He took eight years off from the County Board. But the people wanted him back," said daughter Pam Timmers. "He was very well liked, very conservative, not wishy-washy and well respected. He actually said that he held the record for getting the most votes with something like 80% of the votes."
While it's difficult to verify whether it was the most votes of any contested county commissioner race, it is listed that Minnick won the District 4 Rice County Commissioner race in 1994 with 81.1% of the vote.
He retired from the role in 2004, his 22nd year.
Milt Plaisance served on the Board of Commissioners with Minnick.
"Dan was a good man," Plaisance said. "He was a very good commissioner who was very concerned with tax dollars and the taxpayers. He wanted the most bang for the buck and loved Rice County. I don't know if he got the most votes of any commissioner but, if he did, he definitely deserved it."
Minnick helped helped the 1976 bicentennial celebration in Rice County. In the Rice County Bicentennial Commission's book "Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities" he wrote the following:
"I feel the future holds some very tough decision making in the field of finance, especially in the many programs being returned to local and county governmental units. I feel that we, as a board, will have to make very definite decisions to bring these new programs and services in line with our structure, thus not to place too much of an added burden on county taxpayers."
Another interesting piece of Rice County history involving Minnick is the time the county was sued for alleged discriminatory practices toward a road-paving business. The charges were found to be insubstantial, but the company appealed.
Minnick told a company representative that other commissioners didn't care if they didn't do business again and that the person was an SOB. The charges were again found insubstantial, according to court records.
When he wasn't on the serving on the board, Minnick was running Minnick's Food Market. He and his wife, Betty, ran the store from 1967 until 2006.
His customers had a great deal of respect for him, according to Timmers.
"He touched a lot of people's lives," she said. "His store and home were connected, so we had lots of people in and out. A lot of people really liked him."
When she was growing up, Timmers said her father cooked meals for their neighbors every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Later, she found out that he did it because they weren't as well off and he felt they deserved a home-cooked meal on the holidays.
Minnick never called the police when he caught someone shoplifting, his daughter said. Instead, he sat them down for a lecture.
One attempted shoplifter returned to store a few years later, Timmers recalled. He said he'd turned his life around and he thanked Minnick. He reportedly said Minnick's act of empathy "may have saved his life."