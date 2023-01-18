A draft strategic plan for the Buckham Memorial Library and a plan for how to use nearly $3 million in donations have gained endorsement from the Faribault City Council.
Library Director Delane James presented the plans at a council workshop Tuesday. The council is expected to approve them on its consent agenda next week.
The library has established a new “Library Donations Fund” that was sparked by a $2.7 million bequest from Robert Crandall upon his death last January. Three more donations to the fund have since been received, James reported Tuesday, bringing the total to over $2.9 million.
Those dollars will be split equally three ways, according to the new policy.
One-third of donations will go toward creating a makerspace — a space filled with tools and other equipment dedicated to hands-on learning. Library leaders will be looking for a space outside of the library to create a makerspace, James said. The current community center adjacent to the library is the most likely spot, if the city moves ahead with a proposal under development to build a new community center.
One-third of donations will be used for various upgrades to the library building.
The remaining third of the funds will be put into a restricted permanent endowment. Only interest earnings from that endowment may be used. James said those earnings may support a variety of library initiatives.
The Library Advisory Board helped develop the expenditure plan and the strategic plan. A finance committee of some of the board members will be formed to advise on the distribution of the funds.
The City Council will have to sign off on the makerspace and building improvements once more detailed spending plans are developed. James said there is no defined timeline and it will likely be over the next several years.
The strategic plan outlines goals for the coming three years. Those goals include improving outreach, planning the makerspace and developing new and more “inclusive” programming.
James said the goals were developed based on a survey, focus groups and needs assessment. She said she was “super surprised” by some of the feedback.
Some of the suggestions were for services the library is actually already providing, James said. That spurred the goal of increasing outreach, with steps that include not only stepping up marketing, but also growing partnerships with other community organizations and hosting more activities at locations outside of the library.
“We’ll meet people where they’re at,” James said. “We’ll continue to have things like having the summer performers in the park, and we’ll look for other places that we can take the book bike to, and we’ll try to engage with people and invite them to come into the library or use our services online.”
Another theme of the feedback was a desire for group activities, James said. Providing more community classes and other “opportunities for community members to interact” is among the new goals.
“Coming out to the pandemic people want opportunities to get back together and to learn,” James said.
Councilors had only a few questions and predominantly positive feedback about the plan.
“I don’t know what magic dust you use, but you guys get a lot done,” Councilor Royal Ross said of library leadership, the Library Advisory Board and also the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library, a nonprofit which supports the library and also provided input.
Multiple council members said they especially liked the plan to set aside funds in an endowment to guarantee ongoing interest revenue.
Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested the library also develop a policy to take a fraction of future substantial donations and put it in the endowment fund. James said she would bring that idea to the Library Advisory Board for consideration.