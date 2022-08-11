Fulfilling the needs of veterans and their families is what members say is the main focus of the Faribault American Auxiliary Post #43.
“We’re their helping hands,” said Jeanette Hammond, Faribault Legion Auxiliary member.
To get the auxiliary’s finances back up to speed for the veterans’ projects funds, member Linda Claeson said committee members are planning a fall luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Tickets go on sale following the Aug. 15 Auxiliary meeting, and can be purchased for $25 at the Legion.
The luncheon is limited to 200 guests. Organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets as a table of eight, though single tickets can be purchased.
The served meal replaces the spring salad buffet potluck luncheon, in what would’ve been its 30th year.
Since the onset of the pandemic, auxiliary members said they haven’t been able to bring the longstanding tradition back because all food must come from the legion’s kitchen, or be bought from a vendor or bakery.
“We feel sad, but we have to change for our health and our community,” member Kathy Larson said.
The annual luncheon was a main fundraiser for the auxiliary, along with the annual poppy drive where funds are dispersed based on state guidelines of eligible projects. Proceeds made from fundraisers like the luncheon can be used as members see fit.
Larson said the auxiliary partakes in many projects that help the military, their families and their children.
“We feel honored to assist them in any way to show our appreciation for their services to our country,” Larson said.
Auxiliary projects include sending a high school junior to a state convention to learn about government and community; offering South Central College scholarships; sending students to learn more about school patrol at Legionville Camp; and making donations of supplies to the Fisher House, where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.
The local auxiliary also provides financial support to the Brain Science Foundation, Child Welfare Foundation, Legion Family Hospital Association, and provides emergency funds to auxiliary members in need.
The group also sponsors youth coloring, drawing and essay contests that promote patriotism.
Members also provide special floral gifts for family members of deceased military members on Valentine’s Day.
“We give back so much to the community by doing these things,” Larson said. “This shows a lot of dedication to this organization.”
Every single month, Larson said members work behind the scenes to fulfill projects for not only veterans, but also their families.
Claeson commends the generosity of Faribault community who support the auxiliary’s projects and fundraisers.
“I’ve only lived in Faribault for 15 years, but it’s clear to see how wonderful people are in helping others in small towns,” she said. “It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. I’m so impressed by the goodness of this community in helping us.”