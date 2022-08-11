Fulfilling the needs of veterans and their families is what members say is the main focus of the Faribault American Auxiliary Post #43.

DSC_3185.jpg

The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary’s fall luncheon, its first fundraiser since the beginning of the pandemic takes place Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets go on sale after a special Auxiliary meeting Aug. 15. Pictured from left are Legion Auxiliary members Jeanette Hammond, Kathy Larson and Linda Claeson. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
DSC_3190.jpg

Floral centerpieces are one option for a door prize for guests attending the fall luncheon. Along with the lunch, guests will have the opportunity to listen to a guest speaker and purchase tickets for a chance to win raffle prizes. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments