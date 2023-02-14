An improperly installed LED light is believed to have caused a fire that damaged the restaurant at Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant and Resort.
A fire that had self-extinguished overnight was reported at the restaurant on Roberds Lake on Feb. 3.
An investigation found the fire was started by a 4-foot LED lamp that was installed into an existing fluorescent light fixture without proper retrofitting, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Faribault Fire Department. Fixture parts overheated and ignited and fell onto flammable materials below.
“Installing that LED lamp into a fluorescent fixture is a mistake that could be made by anyone, Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said in the news release. "Please ensure that you are installing the correct lamp into any light fixture.”
