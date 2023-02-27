Faribault received significant snowfall last week, but inconsistent data make it difficult to say exactly where the snowfall ranks for the city's history.
Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Climate Office explained his hesitancy to say where last weeks' snowfall might rank.
"Faribault has a climate station that's been observing, on and off, for about 100 years now," he said. "It's more consistent now and records a lot more data now, but there is a fairly incomplete record."
Still, numbers can be inferred by comparing the National Weather Service's numbers with the numbers of volunteer weather observers, like Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).
According to CoCoRaHS' website, it is a "volunteer network of backyard weather observers" who use "low-cost measurement tools" to "map precipitation in their local communities." Essentially, it's a bunch of volunteers who use clear, plastic tubes to collect rainfall and snowfall totals.
A CoCoRaHS volunteer reported a three-day total snowfall of 17.5 inches. The National Weather Service weather station at the Faribault Municipal Airport reported 12.1 inches of snowfall.
"There's not always great data, so you have to kind of combine data," Blumenfeld said.
Using these two numbers and reports from surrounding areas, Blumenfeld estimated Faribault likely got snowfall in the range of 15 inches from Feb. 22-24.
Where does that number fall in Faribault's history?
"There are currently two events with a three-day total of 14 inches, tied for fifth at the Faribault (airport) station," Blumenfeld said. "There are two more tied for fourth, which got 16 inches. So, this one was probably somewhere in there."
Using the low report of 12.1 inches, the snowfall was tied for the 18th highest recorded. The high report of 17.5 inches would be the third highest three-day total recorded in Faribault.
"Most stations ranked this snowfall somewhere in their top 20 to top 5," Blumenfeld said. "… For Faribault, it's unlikely this was the biggest, but anything above a foot only comes once every few years."
Blumenfeld stressed Faribault's historical data is likely incomplete. Some events could've had three-day snowfalls somewhere in the top 10, but were never recorded.
And Blumenfeld only looked at two data sources. WCCO News reported 20.2 inches fell in Faribault. On Faribault resident Audrey Kletscher Helbling's back porch, a yardstick unofficially indicated around 14 inches fell.
Ultimately, there's no officially-recognized way to know exactly how many inches the city got last week or how the three-day total ranked in local history.
For those who feel last week wasn't enough, the National Weather Service's Faribault forecast indicates a chance for more snow. Another half-inch or so is forecasted for Tuesday night and into Wednesday.