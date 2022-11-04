Two Faribault residents are facing charges after a suspicious activity report allegedly led to the discovery of nearly 3 pounds of marijuana, as well as other marijuana products in their rental house.
James Daniel Herrin, 52, and Dani Michelle Neil, 49, both were charged with felony drug crimes Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Someone reported many vehicles coming and going from the residence and only staying for a short time, according to a search warrant application.
Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents searched the trash left at the curb outside the residence last month and reportedly found bags with marijuana leaves and stems inside. The application also noted that there was a fatal overdose at the residence in 2019.
The warrant was granted and officers searched the house on Oct. 12. Inside a walk-in closet they allegedly found 27 glass jars containing nearly 1,200 grams of marijuana in total, and two bags containing over 10 grams of marijuana. They also found four jars with 86 grams of marijuana wax, multiple THC vaping cartridges and a digital scale, baggies and other items commonly used for drug sales, according to the court charging complaint.
In the garage officers allegedly found more bags with a collective 86 grams of marijuana, and multiple sales and paraphernalia items, including a roll of fake marijuana prescription labels.
Herrin and Neil were not home at the time of the search and were not arrested. Herrin talked to an officer on the phone later and claimed the marijuana was for personal use and for friends, the charges said.
Herrin and Neil were issued court summons Thursday. Neil will make her first court appearance on Nov. 30 and Herrin was ordered to appear on Dec. 14.
