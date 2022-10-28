Back in the late '70s and early '80s, two organizers working for the National Farmers Union traveled the country to find out the most pressing issues farmers were facing. What they discovered was unsettling.
The organizers ended up founding the Land Stewardship Project (LSP) in 1982 with the mission of finding and implementing sustainable methods of farming, in an attempt to combat the rapidly increasing soil-erosion rates. The Minneapolis-based collective serves Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin, hosts local events, like the 2023 Farm Bill Listening Session in Northfield, and works with area farmers, like the soil-health workshop in Faribault last winter.
In fact, they found that the erosion rates were even worse than the Dust Bowl that struck during the Great Depression. The issue especially took off after World War II, when technology from the war was repurposed for the farming industry.
"Some of that technology was able to be used to, for example, create fertilizer from petroleum products, chemicals like herbicides and pesticides, that kind of thing," said LSP Media Coordinator Brian DeVore. "So that really changed agriculture. In some ways, there were some good things that came out of that … But in other ways, we really got disconnected to some of those natural processes."
On one hand, the farming industry greatly benefitted from the innovative technology. For example, there was an increase in productivity per acre for farms.
On the other hand, the row-tilling methods gave way to unstable soil health, which grew more and more damaging for the farmland. The lack of crop diversity, since many farmers switched to just corn and soybeans, also contributed to the issue.
"A lot of our soils over the decades became almost stripped of fertility and their natural biology," DeVore said. "(The new farming methods) also made it much more financially viable to basically raise two crops, corn and soybeans, in a monocultural system. Whereas before, farmers relied on a more diverse (crop) rotation to help build that soil over time."
While the new system was cheaper and produced more of the two crops, it wasn't infallible. He said it became a matter of, "how long they could get away with it."
The problem hasn't gone away. In fact, it's only gotten worse. And that's why groups, like the LSP, were born across the nation.
Although soil conservation was the LSP's original focus, it's since expanded into other areas. Over the past four decades, the group has worked to promote sustainable farming practices; engage and educate young, prospective farmers; lobby local, state and federal governments to take action against corporate consolidation and bring back community-based food sources.
"One of the myths out there is that there's no young people interested in farming," DeVore said. "But actually, we have this class every year and the demand for the class far outweighs how many class spots we have available — there is a huge interest from younger folks to get into farming, particularly if they can do some of these sustainable, regenerative practices."
He also added that there have been several instances of environmental activists joining the class. He feels it likely comes from those who've studied environmental science and are looking for ways to have a positive impact on the earth.
Policy and politics
Part of the way LSP has facilitated engagement of young farmers is by lobbying the government at all levels. One of the proudest accomplishments of the LSP, according to DeVore, is having gotten state legislators to provide funding for community-college training programs in the agriculture industry.
These training programs are not exclusive to the farmers, but also includes the processing, marketing and distribution sides of the agriculture industry. In essence, the LSP's ultimate goal in this realm is to bring back the local farm-to-table ideals.
Typically, schools and stores buy their food from large corporations in another state, or even another country. The LSP works to bring that entire process back to the local level.
One way the group combats this problem is by kickstarting the community-supported agriculture movement. Like a co-op, this is when residents and businesses buy into a local farm and split the yield.
"We helped get that started right here in Minnesota," DeVore said. "And we put out a directory, listing these community-supported farms, so that people can sign up every year. It's a way for consumers to really get to know the source of their food intimately and know how it's raised. It, kind of, puts a face behind the food."
Community-supported agriculture has seen a lot of success in Minnesota. So much so that the U.S. Department of Agriculture modeled a nationwide program after the LSP's.
Though the LSP has had success in the farm side of their localization efforts, a major challenge is finding local butcher shops. This problem became especially evident during the pandemic, when many meat-processing factories weren't able to export at the rate consumers had come to expect.
"I would say it's one of the biggest issues right now, particularly in Minnesota," DeVore said. "There's two sides of it. One is to help folks get these operations started. Also, there's a lot of these butcher shops where the families have been doing it for many years and they're ready to retire. So they need help in transitioning that over to the next generation."
Ultimately though, DeVore said the main problem is corporate consolidation and climate change, both of which the farmers of Minnesota are becoming increasingly aware of.
"They're beholden to their shareholders and may not live anywhere near any of these communities," he said. "They may be in another state, or even another country. That's the system. And I guess we probably should not expect them to care at all. They're really going for that top dollar, no matter what some of the consequences are."