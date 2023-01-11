Frostival 3.jpg (copy)

People toast marshmallows and warm up around a fire during the Frostival event at a snowy Faribault Alexander Park on Saturday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

A third consecutive La Nina pattern has thus far delivered intense winter weather to Southern Minnesota, with colder than average temperatures in December and snowfall totals that could be on pace to break records.


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments