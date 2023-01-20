A Faribault man is facing felony charges after stabbing food and the floor with a knife during an argument with a woman.
Jamie Joseph Otterdahl, 44, called police on himself on Jan. 13, according to a court complaint.
One of his fingers was bleeding and he said a woman would not take him to the hospital because he got a sliver in his foot.
The woman told police Otterdahl woke up angry and wanted to go to the hospital. He then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed a bag of food on a table and then stabbed it into the floor of a residence.
The woman said she took Otterdahl to the hospital and when they returned home he became verbally aggressive again and she feared for her safety. She said she tried to call 911 but Otterdahl took her phone and said he was going to call instead.
Otterdahl was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Tuesday in Rice County District Court. Assault charges can be filed in Minnesota when a weapon is used in a threatening manner.
Bail was set at at least $50,000 and Otterdahl remained in jail as of Friday. A first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Otterdahl has a long criminal history that includes two felony domestic assault convictions.