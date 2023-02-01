Mango may be down to eight lives after an apparent road trip ended with him frozen to the ground.

Mango the Cat 3.JPG

Mango energetically looks outside at the passing cars at Rescue 55021. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Mango the Cat 4.JPG

A scab sits above Mango's left eye. The reason for the injury is unknown. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mango the Cat 1.JPG

His playful and friendly behavior led Rescue 55021's Executive Director Theresa Vold to believe Mango was someones pet and was left behind after the family moved away. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mango the Cat 5.JPG

Mango's hind legs are especially injured, after being frozen, stuck to the ground. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mango the Cat 2.JPG

Mango's matted, orange and white sticks out every which way, after spending the winter outdoors. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

