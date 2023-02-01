Mango may be down to eight lives after an apparent road trip ended with him frozen to the ground.
A good Samaritan was in Kenyon, driving to work, when she noticed something orange in a roadside ditch Monday. At first, she just thought it was a plastic bag.
But on her way home that evening, she noticed it was still there and was moving. She pulled over and discovered it was actually an orange, 8-month-old kitten, malnourished and frozen to the ground.
Pulling him off the icy dirt caused some minor cuts, which have since scabbed over. After being unstuck, the good Samaritan drove him to be treated at Kenyon Veterinary Clinic.
Kenyon Veterinary Clinic Technician Jessica Radatz-Klinek the "surprisingly friendly" kitten had multiple minor injuries when he arrived.
"We noticed he had some wounds on the back part of the hind legs, the hocks, and some abrasions on the upper part of his paw pads," she said. "He also had a scab above his left eye, and the top of his coat was singed or burned. We think he was nestled up in an engine that got hot."
The cat was given some shots and antibiotics. Then, staff of Rescue 55021, a Faribault nonprofit that cares for homeless cats and finds them a new home, picked him up.
He quickly proved to be a favorite at Rescue 55021, even finding his way into the hearts of several locals on Facebook.
"He is super, super friendly and just so sweet," said Theresa Vold, the executive director of Rescue 55021. "I don't know why in the world he ended up where he ended up. Nobody's called and said it's their cat."
Upon arrival, he didn't have a name. Rescue 55021's Facebook page featured photos of the new kitty and asked the people to choose between two names: Fanta or Mango.
"We had a lot of fun with naming him," she said. "I went, 'Well, why don't we put it out there and get some names going? Let's see who comes up.' Mango won by a landslide with 40-some people."
Donations to the shelter also counted as votes for future names.
The working theory about Mango's past, based on Vold's expertise and Mango's friendliness, is that someone moved away and just left him outside.
"That's the thing; he's not a feral cat," she said. "He's not been out there just on his own. Obviously, he belonged to someone. Most of the cats we get are that way. They belonged to someone, so they're friendly when they come in."
She went on to explain that abandonment of cats isn't uncommon, especially when people move.
"People — I don't know — they get these cats and they move, but they can't find spots for them," she said. "They just go 'Meh' and they just let them go. They just think cats can go outside and take care of themselves. (They think) they're gonna hunt mice and whatnot … but in the wintertime, it doesn't work so well."
As for Mango's future, Vold said that multiple people have already expressed their willingness to adopt the "lucky" kitten. Once Mango's legs have healed a little bit from the ointment, she said Mango shouldn't have any problem finding a new home.