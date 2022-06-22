MINNEAPOLIS – A Kenyon woman was sentenced to 111 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and nearly $1.1 million in restitution for embezzlement and tax fraud.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, more than $881,000 from the owners of several Denny’s restaurant franchises around the Twin Cities and from a family-owned construction company in Rochester
In February a federal jury found Peterson-Janovec guilty of 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft and tax crimes.
Peterson-Janovec was director of operations for a franchisee that owned and operated eight Denny’s franchises in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
According to court documents, from April 2014 through July 2019, Peterson-Janovec used her position to embezzle funds from the franchisee and Denny’s Corporate by generating and submitting false requests for vendor payments and then diverting those payments for her own use and benefit. Peterson-Janovec also manipulated the company’s payroll system to issue herself unauthorized compensation using the names of employees who no longer worked for the company.
After her termination, in early 2020, Peterson-Janovec lied about her work experience to get another bookkeeping job with a family-owned construction company in Rochester. There she executed a similar fraud scheme.
In total, Peterson-Janovec stole more than $881,000 from her employers. She also committed tax crimes during every year of her fraud scheme, which led to over $160,000 in unpaid taxes.
Peterson-Janovec was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. In handing down the sentence, Chief Judge John Tunheim described Peterson-Janovec’s conduct as “brazen” and motivated by “greed,” and highlighted the need to protect the public from further criminal activity carried out by the defendant.