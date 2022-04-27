A Rice County jury on Wednesday convicted Paul Scott Seeman, 48, of 29 felonies, including 19 counts of the receiving stolen property and one count of racketeering for running a business in which he would steal property and then resell it.
Evidence presented at the 19-day trial showed that Seeman, of Cannon City Township, would buy junk vehicles then transfer their vehicle identification number plates and put them on stolen vehicles to resell the vehicles as if they had a good title. Charges filed in 2014 said he was in possession of a number of stolen vehicles, including a valuable collector tractor taken from Iowa.
In 2018, there was another trial from this case, on the theft of a large Haulmark brand trailer, used for hauling vehicles.
Seeman was also convicted in a separate case in 2016 for cattle rustling. Seeman had allowed another person to graze cattle on his land in Cannon City Township and when he did not pay the rent, Seeman loaded up the cattle and sold them to a butcher shop, instead of seeking to recover the debt in court. All told, Seeman has previously been convicted of four prior felonies.
Supervising Rice County Attorney Thao Trinh has been the lead attorney in all four of Seeman’s Rice County trials and now has obtained convictions in all of them.
The case has been delayed for several reasons, including that nine different lawyers have appeared on Seeman’s behalf and that three counts were severed into different trials. In February Seeman fired his public defenders. He represented himself at trial with the assistance of court-appointed advisory counsel.
The case has further been delayed by Seeman’s repeated appeals. A jury trial scheduled for January 2020 was cancelled. That appeal was finally resolved in 2021, allowing the case to be set for trial.
Since December Seeman has filed petitions to the Minnesota Court of Appeals seeking to disqualify the judge and dismiss the charges, and each of them has been dismissed.
After a week of jury selection and three weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated for six-and-a-half hours before reaching a verdict.
Three counts were dismissed because some witnesses were no longer available to testify at trial. The court dismissed a fourth count finding there were evidentiary issues with that count.
Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines all the offenses must be sentenced concurrently. The racketeering count is the most serious and could result in a sentence of eight-12 years in prison.
“It has been a long road and Mr. Seeman has done his best to delay justice, but he could not stop it,” said Rice County Attorney John Fossum. “Ms. Trinh has done an excellent job presenting the cases against Mr. Seeman carefully laying out the evidence and the conduct justifying conviction, we will be seeking the maximum sentence available under the guidelines.”
Following the verdict, Judge Christine Long revoked Seeman’s bail and ordered he be held until sentencing, which is set for May 18.
This case is not the end of Seeman’s legal troubles. He still faces a felony fleeing police charge for allegedly trying to avoid arrest after he failed to appear for court in December. A felony assault trial is also pending in Steele County for allegedly head-butting a fair board member in Owatonna in 2021. There is also a pending DWI charge arising from an arrest in Dakota County in 2020.