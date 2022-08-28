Since the moment developer Mac Hamilton stood in City Hall and detailed his plans for the 200 block of Owatonna’s downtown Cedar Avenue, the community has been waiting for the answer to one question:

Jerry's Supper Club

The building at 203 North Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna has a rich history. Once a grocery store, barber shop, VFW post and chiropractor’s office, it became the restaurant known as Jerry’s Supper Club in the 1960s. Once Roma’s Italian Eatery opens in the spring, it will have been more than a decade since the supper club had shuttered for good. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Craig Korvela

Craig Korvela, part owner of Redemption in Faribault and Reunion in Northfield, is moving in to the former Jerry's Supper Club location in downtown Owatonna to open a new Italian restaurant. Korvela made the announcement Tuesday night, stating Roma's Italian Eatery is anticipated to open in March 2023. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

