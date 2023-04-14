There were “no stupid questions” at the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center in Faribault during an annual tradition on Thursday night.
“If you don’t ask, you’re not going to learn it,” Bashir Omar said. “I don’t see it as offensive to ask any question because I know there is a lot of misconceptions that happen in the media. … We want to work together and understand what Islam is.”
The event takes place during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim year. They believe it was when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, which is celebrated with dawn-to-sunset fasting.
The event began with a presentation about the Islamic faith and Ramadan, which was followed by an invitation to visitors to ask questions. It was part of a statewide program where Minnesota mosques invite non-Muslims to learn about their Muslim neighbors’ culture, religion and practices.
There were two main speakers: Jaylani Hussein, who is executive director of Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), and Shawn Thompson of the Islamic Resource Group in Minneapolis.
Hussein gave a brief introduction about the Islamic faith. He clarified some major misconceptions, including that the majority of Muslims come from Arab countries. In actuality, Arabs represent a minority of Muslims, about 15%. The majority come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.
In the United States, Muslims are the second largest religious group, with about 7 million. The overwhelming majority are Christian, with over 200 million, according to the presentation.
Another common misunderstanding is over the word “Allah.” Allah is the Arabic word for God.
“So, if you’re a Christian today and you wanted to practice Christianity in Arabic, you would have to say Allah, right?” Hussein said. “So, it’s not like a word just designed for Muslims.”
Muslims, Christians and Jews are all Abrahamic religions, which means they’re all based on the teachings of Abraham of the Old Testament.
“Islam, as a religion, does not equate itself as anything outside of the Abrahamic faith, so it’s a continuation of the Abrahamic faith,” he said. “Muslims will consider the Quran as the last testament, because it includes all of the studies and everything that most Christians and Jews preach every Sunday and Saturday. That’s one of the things that’s unfortunately lost in our conversation about our faith is there’s so much similarities that we all carry.”
Muslims believe stories of the Old Testament. They just also believe in the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad.
This became clear during Thompson’s presentation.
‘Common word‘
The brunt of his presentation focused on a verse from the Quran, and especially a concept known as the “common word.”
Thompson focused on the beginning of the verse, which says “Say: O People of the Scripture! Come to a common word between us and you: that we shall worship none but God…”
As he read through the English version of the verse, he explained its meaning:
“We’re trying to create this understanding between each other, as human beings, not as groups,” Thompson said. “Not as Christians and Muslims, as Jews and Christians, not Jews and Muslims, or Buddhists and Muslims or whatever. We’re trying to come to an understanding as human beings.
“There’s always a common ground, because we’re all in this together. We’re all in this in this world together. … This discussion has to start at something common, something that that you can discuss together, something that you can work together on …
“This is obviously what we’re doing here. You’ve been invited here, as people who are not Muslim, and in an effort to work together, to develop an understanding together, to discuss things together, to see each other as human beings and not to see each other as this group or that group.”