Members of the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center of Faribault broke their fast with neighbors of all faiths Wednesday.
The Islamic Center invited guests to come learn their faith and culture during the holy month of Ramadan. After a presentation aimed at building understanding, visitors joined the members for their sundown meal.
“It’s cool to have people from different cultures come and learn about our culture,” said Seid Ali, 13, a member of the Islamic Center.
“It’s cool to have people from different religions and different skin colors all come here,” added Abdikafi Hassan, 13.
Faribault's Islamic Center was the last of 19 across the state this year to invite in guests for “Taking Heart Open Houses.” The Muslim American Society of Minnesota and the Minnesota Council of Churches come together to organize the interfaith meals during Ramadan.
Guests learned about the main tenets of the Islamic faith and about Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
Muslims believe in the same God as Christians and Jews, John Emery told the guests. He is executive director of the Islamic Resources Group, a Twin Cities-based nonprofit that does educational presentations across the state.
Muslims believe Jesus was a prophet, Emery said. Mohammed was the last prophet, to whom the Quran, the Muslim holy book, was revealed.
Islam is the second largest religion in the world. In the United States it is practiced by 1% of the population.
At the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center of Faribault, Bashir Omar said most of the members are from Somalia. But people from all backgrounds are welcome, he said.
Ramadan is 29 to 30 days of fasting and extra devotion to prayer and studies, Emery said. Muslims follow a lunar calendar that is 11 days shorter than the calendar followed by Americans, so in the U.S. Ramadan falls on different dates. This year Ramadan started on April 2 and ends on Sunday.
“No two Ramadans are ever quite the same,” Emery said.
Most Muslims fast from both food and drink from sunup to sundown. The act brings them closer to God, Emery said.
“Even though it’s challenging, Muslims really love fasting,” Emery said. “It’s very rewarding.”
Muslims carry on with work, school, sports and other activities as usual, the presenter said. They may seek some accommodations at school, such as having a space outside of the cafeteria to spend lunch time, and at work, such as being permitted to take their break at sundown.
Many Muslims gather at their places of worship at sundown for prayers and a communal meal.
Guests on Wednesday were treated to sambusas, bariis iskukaris and other Somali fare prepared by Islamic Center members.
Ramadan will conclude Sunday and begin a three-day celebration called Eid al-Fitr. Supporters can wish their Muslim acquaintances “eid mubarak,” Emery said.
Many of the guests Wednesday were Faribault Public Schools educators. Middle School teacher Alayna Getchell and RISE coordinator Angie Ramirez said they came seeking to learn and build community with their Muslim students and their families.
“It helps us understand the kids and who they are and what they are going through,” Getchell said.
Salaman Ali, 13, was among the students happy to see their teachers taking an interest.
“It makes me feel proud to see them and see them learning about my religion,” he said.