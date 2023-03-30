Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS) has been bringing women together for its Little Black Dress Flair Affair fundraiser for several years, each with its own fun a unique theme. This year's Viva Las Vegas theme was inspired by this year’s entertainment: hypnotist Lizzy the Dream Girl.
The fundraiser for the Faribault nonprofit that supports families who have lost a child during or shortly after pregnancy is on Saturday, April 15 at the Owatonna Country Club. Tickets must be purchased by this Saturday.
IRIS Founder and Executive Director Diana Kelley said having a hypnotist is a new thing, and she was pleasantly surprised with how many people have already volunteered to be hypnotized.
"I wasn't sure at first how that would go over," she laughed. "But I think 90% of everyone I've talked to said they'd volunteer."
Lizzy The Dream Girl comes from a family of entertainers in Minneapolis. According to her bio, she spent many summers learning about and watching stage hypnosis all over the country and was interested by the power and often times humor of hypnosis.
The Little Black Dress Flair Affair remains a women’s-only event. Black dresses are the standard attire each year, but the flair differs according to the theme. Guests are encouraged to come with Las Vegas in mind, such as with playing cards in their hair.
"It's always so fun to see how people interpret the theme," Kelley said. "We have people who go all out in every way they can and others who still get into the dress-up spirit but are a little more subtle. Either way it's great to see what everyone comes up with."
A social hour at 5 p.m. kicks off the event along with the photo-booth, followed by a dinner. A silent auction will happen throughout the evening.
The event concludes with a dessert competition.
"All of the desserts are unique and it's entertaining to watch the dash go down," Kelley said. "It is a competition and you can steal desserts and the room is full of laughter and smiles throughout. Last year we raised a good chuck of the overall funds just during that event."
All of the funds raised support IRIS and its mission of supporting, educating and offering resources to those experiencing the death of a child in early pregnancy, stillbirth, SIDS or any other type of infant or early childhood death.
“Being in this group isn’t something anyone wants to be in, but we are all dedicated to providing support, knowledge, time and compassion to anyone who requires our services,” Kelley said.
Though the IRIS office is in Faribault, the organization also serves Owatonna, Northfield, Waseca and surrounding areas.
IRIS advocates create keepsakes and provide several options for support resources based on the mother’s preference. Funds raised at the Little Black Dress Flair Affair will cover bereavement support packets, which include items such as burial clothing, hats, teddy bears and more. They give out about 7,000 packets a year on average.
According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 women experience pregnancy or infant loss in the United States.
"Not very many people talk about it. It's a hard subject, but I think we need to share our stories," Kelley said. "It's common to feel alone when you lose a baby, but this community is so supportive and helpful because they understand and what to do what they can to help other families experiencing loss."