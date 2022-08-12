When Diana Kelly’s son, Derek, died at 39 weeks and 4 days of gestational age in 1985, she normally wouldn’t have been able to her hold her son after they induced labor. Fortunately, she knew the doctors and nurses and was able to see her child, but she knew there were many parents who didn’t have that privilege.
When she asked to have a funeral, her pastor said no.
“The church had said that we had to do a graveside service and we’re supposed to use a Styrofoam casket. Looks just like a beer cooler. That’s what they wanted us to use and I got a little ugly about it.”
Those experiences led her to find a new place of worship, and to found Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS). On Sunday, Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS), which was founded by Kelly, will hold an open-house ceremony at 218 3rd Ave. NW, in celebration of their progress over the last 35 years.
The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting families who lost a child in pregnancy, infancy or early childhood. Kelly and other IRIS leaders are inviting the public to their office Sunday to celebrate the organization’s 35th anniversary.
IRIS provides families with free funeral supplies, like small caskets and clothes. It also provides other services including information packets and support groups with other grieving parents.
Over the past 35 years, Kelly said the nonprofit has grown to serve around 7,000 people each year in its six-county service area. Its online resources have received over 600,000 views from readers in over 200 countries.
In the United States, 1 in 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth. About 1 in 4 American women will have a baby die in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite its prevalence, Kelly said having a baby die is still often treated as a “dirty little secret.”
This can lead to a lack of understanding from family, friends and even grieving mothers themselves. Kelly says it’s important for women to know that they aren’t alone while they’re going through such a traumatic experience.
“If they haven’t had any support from anybody, they don’t realize that they’re not really alone,” she said. “There’s hundreds of other people who are going through the same thing at the same time.”
She also said it’s important for women to understand that, while everyone grieves in different ways, there are some common experiences.
“It’s normal for a mom to hear the baby cry after she’s delivered a baby that’s passed away,” Kelly said. “That’s normal, but if nobody tells you that, you think you’re crazy. So, having that kind of information that’s right there, easy for them to find, easy to access, is very important.”
Lack of access to such information can lead to a dark place, she continued.
“Moms especially go to a dark place,” Kelly said. “We’re told it’s our responsibility to take care of our children and (they say), ‘I couldn’t take care of it, so therefore I have failed,’ and, ‘This is my fault.’ That’s very very common. Totally wrong, makes no sense, but it’s head versus heart.”
Even if they don’t blame themselves, someone else might.
“If your spouse is blaming you, it can be awful,” she said. “Especially if it’s a baby who’s died from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) or something like that.”
Most times, Kelly said, the family tries to be supportive. Over times, though, they begin to grow frustrated at how long the grieving process takes.
“People think it’s going to be this nice steady uphill climb,” she said. “It’s going to be just as bad. Usually, it’s about three months and they fall off the face of the earth. That’s when they hit rock bottom. Their friends no longer want to hear about it. Dad may be back to work. They’ve lost friends over it. Everyone says they’re crazy. People will want them to go back to the way they were before. They’re never gonna go back. They can’t.”
Showing support
Mara Simon did not realize the emotional effect of losing a baby until it happened to a friend.
“I did not realize it was that hard,” said the 20-year-old Faribault resident. “Because for me, I was just like, ‘Oh, it’s just a baby. You can have another one.’ Then I saw the process. I was like, ‘Oh, my god. That is not it. 100%, that is not it.”
Simon now volunteers for IRIS crocheting prayer shawls for grieving families.
Kelly has seen progress over the last 35 years. She has received more community support and feels people are less closed off about losing a child.
One community member who supported IRIS was Craig Breimhorst. The pastor and first to die of COVID-19 in Faribault. He became sick after a trip to the Holy Land. Before he died he gave Kelly a bottle of holy water from the River of Jordan. Now they use the water to bless prayer shawls, of which the organization has given out thousands over the years.
Once, when a kindergarten teacher lost her child, her class of 4 and 5 year old kids raised over $100 in change for IRIS. They wanted teddy bears to go to each baby because, “If the babies have a teddy bear when they go to heaven, they won’t be as scared.”
A 19-year-old named Ciera Wilson received IRIS resources after losing her own child. She wanted to repay IRIS for helping her through the process, and got in contact with Timothy Schmalz.
Schmalz is a famous sculptor who worked with the Pope who took interest and gave IRIS a deal on the bronze sculpture. Wilson raised over $60,000 for the sculpture to be made and shipped.
The sculpture, placed in front of the IRIS offices, is of a woman kneeling beside an empty cradle. Kelly said at least one person comes every day to see and reflect at the sculpture, sometimes leaving flowers and toys inside.
She doesn’t go outside to talk with or bother them. She said that she knows that sometimes the best way to support a grieving mother is to just sit in silence.