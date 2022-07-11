Jane Egerdahl was up much of the night to make lefse to sell at the International Festival. She made nearly 100 pieces of the Scandinavian sweet bread and sold out well before it was her turn to get on the Central Park bandshell stage as leader of the festival's closing act: The Lil Fun Band of Rice County. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
From left, James Simon, Violet Chromy, Marit Lee Kucera, and George Mikiska manned the Czech Heritage Club booth, which sold over 500 kolacky pastries and other Czech items. (Photo courtesy of the Czech Heritage Club)
Daisy Leonard of Northfield invited festival-goers, including Nyla Dantzler, 6, of Faribault, to break a board at her booth promoting tae kwon do martial arts. Visitors were invited to write something they wanted to nullify on the board before they broke it; Nyla chose "bullies." (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Marina and Consuelo Sandoval make pupusa — a flatbread from El Salvador and Honduras — for the Delicious Pupusas booth at the International Festival.
Faribault siblings Hayley Urias, 16, and Hayden Urias, 17, perform a traditional El Salvadoran dance Saturday at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
