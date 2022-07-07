Countries from around the world are represented at the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s International Festival.
The 17th annual event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Faribault’s Central Park. Thirty countries will be represented during the 12:15 p.m. flag ceremony celebrating the native lands of those who now call Faribault home.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Faribault Diversity Coalition Board Development Co-Chair Kelly Nygaard said 27 booths were signed up to participate in the festival. That includes those offering food, coffee or art, along with community partners showing their support.
“[The festival is a] great opportunity to see some entertainment, get a bite to eat, and celebrate as a community,” Nygaard said.
The Celtic Tunesters begin the entertainment at 10 a.m., followed by performances by the Pyrenese River (fire dancing) and Going Round in Circles (hula hoops), Somali Museum Dance Group, Kalpulli Ollin Ayacaxtly (Aztec dancers), Project Resonance (Asian dance group) and The Lil Fun Band of Rice County.
Nygaard said while some of the performers were showcased previously, some are brand new to the Central Park bandshell.
“It’s a nice balance of local favorites and new performances,” Nygaard said.
Diversity Coalition member Peter van Sluis said the festival grows each year while still maintaining its core group of participants. This year, van Sluis said a Chinese booth and an Ethiopian booth have been added to the mix.
Along with entertainment, information booths, foods, art, dances, music, kids activities and a flag ceremony, the free event offers face painting from noon to 2 p.m., a visit with Faribault police officer Mike Shuda and his K9 at 2 p.m., and piñatas at 3:30 p.m.
The planning of the festival was a group effort between coalition board members and many volunteers.
“The whole thing is driven by volunteers. Without volunteers, we just cannot do it,” van Sluis said. “It’s not just the day of — preparations to set up the stage and tents, help out during the festival and clean up after — it’s also leading up to the festival.”
Sponsors also provide support and donate important components to make the event possible, van Sluis said
“The weather looks really great, it’s going to be a good day,” he said.
Nygaard said the coalition has been fortunate the last couple of years to have nice weather for the outdoor festival.
Nygaard said the International Festival gives opportunities for neighbors to meet neighbors and celebrate the rich diversity that makes Faribault a unique place to live, work and visit.
“It’s a moment where we are able to bring people together to connect through food, music, dance, art, and it really celebrates our community and the rich heritage and diversity that we have,” he said.