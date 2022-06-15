Healthy Community Initiative has appointed Sandy Malecha as interim executive director by HCI’s board. Malecha joined HCI in 2014 and has been a senior director since 2017.
As interim director, Malecha will lead HCI into the 2022-23 school year.
Zach Pruitt, who is departing HCI after 17 years as executive director, will help facilitate the transition to support the continuity of HCI operations and its continued growth and impact within the community.
In Malecha's previous position she worked on supporting fund development, personnel and human resources, including training and supervision of employees and interns, collective impact work across Rice County, especially early childhood initiatives and co-management of Growing Up Healthy and Early Childhood Navigators.
Malecha convenes countywide partners and co-facilitates collective action work in Northfield and Faribault, managing communication with stakeholders from more than 30 agencies and organizations across Rice County and in the Twin Cities to support awareness and goal alignment.
According to a news release, the transition plan gives the search committee of HCI’s board time to plan and shape the executive director role as HCI evolves. The organization that has grown 25-fold under Zach Pruitt.
“We are not replacing Zach; we are hiring for HCI’s future,” Kris Estenson, longtime HCI board member who is chairing the search committee, said in a press release.