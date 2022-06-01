A man currently incarcerated at the state prison in Faribault is facing new criminal charges in relation to a vehicle that was stolen from a Medford home in February 2021.
Corey Jay Gilbertson, 22, was charged by summons last month in Steele County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that took place Feb. 20, 2021, while Gilbertson was a resident of Medford.
The vehicle’s owner told deputies he got home from work, left his car running while he went inside to change clothes, and the car was gone when he went back outside. The car had a value of $4,000 to $5,000, according to the court complaint.
Deputies allegedly located footprints leading from the scene to Gilbertson’s residence. A witness said she saw a man with a reflective coat outside Gilbertson’s home earlier that evening, and one of the deputies reported seeing Gilbertson wearing such a coat earlier while on patrol.
Two days later, Rice County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in a ditch. DNA swabs were collected from the steering wheel and gear shift handle. Both swabs reportedly came back matching the DNA profile of Gilbertson.
Gilbertson was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to purchasing a vehicle in Owatonna using a stolen check. He has four other prior felony convictions, all for theft of a motor vehicle.
His first court appearance in the new case is scheduled for July 25.