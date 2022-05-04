Most of the trees that provide a canopy over Heritage Place will soon be cut down. How soon, and if and how they will be replaced remains to be decided.
Over 30 ash trees along a section of the road that runs from the American Legion to past the Depot Bar and Grill need to come down, Faribault City Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday.
The trees are infested with emerald ash borer — an invasive insect native to Asia. The beetle was first found to have made its way into Rice County in early 2020.
There are a few maple and crab apple trees along Heritage Place, which also runs along Heritage Park and a large public city parking lot and sees a lot of pedestrian traffic. But 32 ash trees need to be removed, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky told the council.
“When they go, it’s going to look really different,” he said. “You lose the whole canopy going up and down the street.”
There was consensus from the City Council to try to wait to remove the trees until after the new Straight River Art Festival, which will be held at Heritage Park on May 21.
Some council members suggested waiting until fall, but Mayor Kevin Voracek worried about contributing to the spread of emerald ash borer. He asked Peanasky to research the insect’s life cycle and remove the trees before the pests are likely to fly to other trees in the region.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website says the emerald ash borer active season started May 1, but the larvae need a period of warmth to complete their development into adult beetles.
The University of Minnesota Extension website says adult beetles emerge from their trees sometime between late May and August. They can spread up to 1 mile per year, according to Extension.
The adult beetles eat ash tree leaves, but it is the larvae that destroy the trees from the inside out by tunneling under the bark.
The trees would be difficult to replace in their current locations along both sides of the street, because they are on top of utility lines, Peanasky said.
“It would be nearly impossible to remove a stump deep enough to plant a new tree,” he said.
The city could plant new trees near the ones that are being removed, but that would require tearing up and replacing concrete. Peanasky estimated the concrete work would cost $20,000 to $30,000.
At a lower expense, the city could plant replacements where space easily allows on city property in the area. But most would be further from the street, and there would no longer be a canopy over the street.
Councilor Tom Spooner suggested the city consider planting shrubs along the street, because they would not require concrete work or disrupt the utility lines.
Council members decided to refer the matter to the city’s Environmental Commission. The committee will be asked to provide the council with a replacement plan recommendation.