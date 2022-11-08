With a renewed focus on encouraging elementary school students to explore subject areas that particularly suit them, Faribault Public Schools is helping to put students on a path to a successful career from an earlier age than ever before.
District Workforce Development Coordinator Molly Titchenal told the School Board on Monday night that sprinkling in opportunities to explore a variety of occupations from a young age has significantly helped to address lagging levels of student preparedness for the workforce.
“By the time they get into high school, we’d have to try to cram it into a really short time,” she said. “They didn’t have a really clear understanding of who they are and what their opportunities are.”
Without learning key background information on potential occupations during elementary and middle schools, Titchenal said students would not be well positioned to take advantage of the robust career pathways programming available at the high school level.
At the elementary and middle school levels, the introduction to career planning starts out humble. For example, a class focused on human services-related occupations might receive a visit from a law enforcement officer and learn a bit about what they do.
Once students make it to the high school level, opportunities like site visits, job shadowing and internships beckon.
In partnership with local businesses as well as South Central College, the district has placed a particularly heavy focus on career pathway programming since the passage of a school referendum created the seven period day three years ago.
To tailor the Community Pathways programs to meet the needs of local businesses, advisory committees have been set up for each pathway, giving such businesses the ability to guide and shape programming.
Titchenal is also working to build youth skills training programs with local businesses. Such programs allow for high school students to work part time in positions normally held only by adults, allowing for on-the-job training.
Board member Richard Olson expressed uncertainty regarding the value of introducing students to Career Pathways so early. Other members of the board expressed support, arguing it provides a crucial opportunity to help students grasp a more realistic view of their future.
“I don’t think there’s any intention to sit down with our first graders and give them a skills inventory,” said board member Courtney Cavellier. “A lot of this sort of content is already embedded in the curriculum.”
Cavallier said she was initially skeptical about the value of such programming. Yet she was reassured to see her own kids benefit from similar experiences, and pleased that many of the experiences dovetailed with traditional curriculum.
While learning about some particular occupations may be especially in-line with an elementary school-level social studies curriculum, Cavellier said such lessons could be easily integrated with activities to help students to improve in other core subjects such as reading and math.
“When you teach a student about a police officer, you have kids drawing, and writing and speaking and talking about the content,” she said.