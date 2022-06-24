Over 100 people gathered around the Central Park band shell Friday morning for Buckham Memorial Library's first summer program.
Local comic stunt juggler Tuey Wilson was the first 'Fun Friday Outdoors in Central Park' event scheduled, with five more unique events scheduled in the coming weeks.
Buckham Memorial Library's summer program is just one way parents and guardians can help their child stay motivated about summer reading, library staff say.
Whether stopping in the library to pick up the reading and activity log for the 2022 summer reading challenge, or attending the library's 'Fun Fridays' in Central Park, children are improving their comprehension skills.
Staff say children who read during the summer are better prepared when school starts in the fall, because children who do not read in the summer lose some of their literacy skills.
Upcoming performances include kid's comedy duo Mixed Nuts, produced by A Touch of Magic on July 1, Brodini Comedy Magic Show July 8, national yo-yo master Dazzling Dave July 15, Siama's Congo Roots July 22 (made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities) and a performance by Ensō Daiko July 29. All Friday events begin at 10 a.m., and are American Sign Language interpreted.
Friends of Buckham Memorial Library sponsor the majority of those programs and purchase all of the incentives earned as part of the summer library program.
Buckham Memorial Library Children's Librarian Deni Buendorf said performances include a mix of longtime favorites scheduled each year, along with one or two newer performers.
Last year, Buendorf said the library held a majority of its summer programming virtually. This year performances are back in person but in a new outdoor setting.
"I feel like it'll be nice to gather at the park," said Buendorf prior to the Friday kickoff. "I can't wait to see how it goes, and see if it's better. In the past we had people crammed in the Great Hall, so it sounds like it will be better overall."
A book bike joins attendees of the Friday performances. Patrons can sign up for a library card if they don't already have one and check out some books. Buendorf said above all, she hopes the book bike will remind people the library is still a public resource.
"We've been open almost this entire pandemic in some form," Buendorf said. "We're hoping [the book bike] reminds people that, 'Hey the library is here, let's go there after this performance.'"
Fun Fridays attendees also can pick up a reading and activity log — an important piece to the summer program puzzle. Copies of the reading and activity log are also available at the library or by registering online and printing a copy of the log using the link: https://forms.gle/B62aZpuW1WwC8P5JA.
Once complete, participants are encouraged to bring their log back to the library before Aug. 27 to get four books to take home with them. Kids will also have their name printed in the Faribault Daily News.
Buendorf encourages all to follow the library on its social media and websites for program updates.
A new story, "If you Plant a Seed," was also added to Storywalk Central for outdoor reading adventures, Buendorf said. Those interested are urged to start at the garden on the southwest corner of Division Street and Central Avenue and finish the story by the entrance of Buckham Memorial Library.