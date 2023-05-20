When Faribault’s Merri Darling first met Ianto, he was 3 weeks old. The last of his litter, he lived in a 5-by-6-foot cage at a fur farm, where he would never see the sun. If he was lucky, she said, he would’ve been used to breed more blue arctic foxes.
If not, once he was about 8 months old, he would’ve been electrocuted and killed for his thick winter pelt.
Ianto didn’t have to face either of those realities, like thousands of other foxes, minks and other animals each year in the United States do. Instead, he became the reason Darling started the Marvellous Menagerie, a neonatal kitten rescue and the 12th fox rescue in the U.S.
The nonprofit doesn’t have a permanent location yet, but Darling is fundraising to get one somewhere locally. She has a goal of $30,000, which an anonymous donor agreed to match.
Although Ianto was the main push to start the Menagerie, she knew she wanted to own a rescue back when she was 10.
“When I was a kid, I used to describe a place I wanted when I was grown up,” she said. “I wanted a farm where nobody was killed and everybody had names and got cuddles. Being so young, I didn’t realize what I was describing was a rescue.”
After she followed Juniper Fox on social media, she looked more and more into fur farms and fox rescues. Eventually, she got in contact with Mikayla Raines, the founder of SaveAFox Rescue in rural Rice County between Faribault and Lonsdale.
A few years ago, Darling and her husband moved from the United Kingdom to the U.S., and she began to volunteer at SaveAFox.
“I wanted to work with animals for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Being able to do this every day — I mean, it’s hard — winter is brutal. You do it, no matter the weather, just to see their faces. Just to see fur-farm foxes the first time they get a toy or a treat, or put their feet on the ground.
“Once they figured it’s OK to come out of the enclosure that they’re in, and they put their feet on the dirt, they just run for maybe 20, 30 minutes. They just run and their tails are going (in circles) and their mouths are wide open and they’re just so happy. Even on the worst, hardest days, you think about that and it’s kind of what keeps you going.”
At that point, she was content just taking care of foxes at SaveAFox.
Then: Ianto
She says Ianto chose her to be his mom.
“I picked him up and he was frightened,” she said of the first time they met. “So I just brought him up to my face, and I was just making little fox calls to him. I was sniffing his face like a mom would do, and I just kind of felt him relax. I just cuddled him and he kind of snuggled into me and that was when I knew that we were each other’s, that we belong to one another.”
As mentioned, while she had the idea as a kid, she was happy volunteering at SaveAFox. Until, Ianto.
“I wasn’t set on starting one, but then: Ianto,” she said. “… I was just like ‘I need to do this now,’” she said. “Especially watching my friends who run rescues struggle because there’s never enough space. There’s never enough room.”
While SaveAFox does private adoptions, the Marvellous Menagerie wouldn’t adopt to individuals. Darling said she’d be open to adopting to an education center or something like that, if it was in the foxes best interest. The Menagerie is also a neonatal kitten nursery and trap-neuter-spay program.
For now, she has a few kittens and four foxes. Ianto lives at SaveAFox, but the other three are on her friend’s property in Annandale until she gets her own property.
She’s been doing fundraisers for the land and construction, but medical bills and food costs stack up. Each fox takes about $100 per month to feed. The kittens’ vet bills oftentimes add up to the thousands.
But at the end of last year, she got a message that changed things.
“I’ve been given an incredible opportunity from a donor who’s willing to match up to $30,000 for a deposit on a property so that I can actually bring everybody home and we can fully open,” she said.
So far, there are some “yoga with the foxes” events without set dates (look on their Facebook for more), they’re going to be at the state fair and Darling hopes to do a charity bike ride in Northfield soon. She’s also got a photograph exhibit in the cities.
Fur farms?
The fur trade has been around for a very long time. Back in the late 1600s and early 1700s, trappers realized there was a much easier way to collect fur than trying to hunt or trap wild animals.
They realized that all they needed to do was breed the animals in captivity and then they’d have an endless supply of fur. Plus, they could overfeed their animals, getting them overweight with lots of skin folds, for even more fur per animal.
Despite the invention of faux fur much later, which Darling said is easier to clean and lasts longer than the real thing, many celebrities and the wealthy upper class still want the real thing. Darling added the animals are oftentimes used for beauty products and skincare oils too.
In the early 2000s, animal rights groups began to uncover the harsh reality of fur farms. Expose after expose revealed thousands of foxes, mink, rabbits, chinchillas and many other animals living in small cages, many times overfed and mistreated.
“They’re not seen as animals or living beings with personalities and feelings,” Darling said. “They’re seen as items. Commodities.”
In 2004, the U.K. outlawed the practice of fur farms. Most European countries quickly followed suit. But not the U.S., where Darling says there are approximately 400 active fur farms, mostly in the Midwest.
Among those active farms is one about an hour or two north of Faribault, which gives the animals they can’t use to SaveAFox. Darling asked the owner of said fur farm why he does it.
“He said, ‘Because I don’t know how to do anything else. My dad did it. My granddad did it. His dad did it,’” she recalled. “You know, it’s a generational thing. And he said, ‘If I could find something else that I could do that would make me the money that this does, I’d stop it tomorrow.’ But he can’t.”
The fur industry is extremely profitable, valued around $40 billion. For reference, that’s about the same amount as the WiFi industry. Even with all that money being made, the foxes’ conditions haven’t changed in America.
“They’re in these 5-by-6-feet cages, which is basically enough for them to stand up and turn around,” Darling said. “That’s the bare minimum; everything is the bare minimum. These boxes are a few feet off the ground. They stand on the cages their wholes lives. They never see the sun. They get the minimum nutrition and barely any veterinary care. No toys and no way to express their natural behaviors, like digging.
“They’re so stressed that they rip out their fur and do self-mutilation. When mums have babies, they kill their babies more frequently than not. They say they kill them from the stress, but I think it’s because they know what’s going to happen to them. They feel like they’re saving them. You know, they can’t be pelted at less than a year old, if they don’t make it past a few days.”
Many people say the animals aren’t capable of complex emotion. Darling disagrees.
“Every animal has a personality and it’s different from one to another,” she said. “You know, there’s basic traits, but that’s the same with humans. We’re animals; I think people forget that. But no, we’re all animals and you know, they’re no different, just because they can’t communicate in the same way that we do.”