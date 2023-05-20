When Faribault’s Merri Darling first met Ianto, he was 3 weeks old. The last of his litter, he lived in a 5-by-6-foot cage at a fur farm, where he would never see the sun. If he was lucky, she said, he would’ve been used to breed more blue arctic foxes.

Left: Merri Darling boops the snout of Ianto, a young arctic blue fox that’s shedding his winter coat. Ianto was the first resident of and is the face of the Marvelous Menagerie, Darling’s fox rescue and neonatal kitten nursery. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Marvellous Menagerie resident and mascot, Ianto, is a blue arctic fox who currently lives at SaveAFox Rescue in rural Rice County. He smiles at the camera as he sheds his winter coat. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kipper, a red fox with silver and white fur at SaveAFox Rescue, catches a treat tossed by Merri Darling, of rural Faribault, who is fundraising to start her own rescue and sanctuary. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Marvellous Menagerie Founder and Executive Director Merri Darling stands in front of a painted fox at SaveAFox Rescue, where she currently volunteers caring for dozens of foxes, minks and other fur-farm refugees. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Auggie, a blue star arctic fox, hops onto Marvellous Menagerie Founder and Executive Director Merri Darling’s lap last winter. (Photos courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Merri Darling, of rural Faribault, gently holds out a treat for Kipper, a red fox with silver and white fur at SaveAFox Rescue, where she currently volunteers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Monty is one of many kittens cared for by Merri Darling. Here, Monty sits in a pig Easter basket. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Merri Darling feeds Tilly at SaveAFox Rescue, a fox rescue and sanctuary in rural Rice County, last winter. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Ianto, a blue arctic fox and the first resident of the Marvellous Menagerie, pokes his head out of a tunnel over the winter.

Sansa, a silver-colored red fox, is a pet surrender. When her owners lost their home, they could no longer take care of Sansa, so she now lives in Annandale until the Marvellous Menagerie gets its own location. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Auggie is a young blue star arctic fox, who spent several of the first months of his life in a dog kennel. He is beginning to become more sociable and gets along well with Sansa. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Tilly is an older fox that was extremely neglected when she was rescued by the Marvellous Menagerie. She gives her chin a good scratch over the winter. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)
Tilly rest on the thick Minnesotan snow, which Marvellous Menagerie Founder and Executive Director Merri Darling said they love. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hampton for Marvellous Menagerie)

