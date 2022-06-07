Bonds will be issued later this summer to pay for the Public Safety Center. There are multiple options for paying back that loan.
County officials have proposed a .375 increase to the county sales tax, which would be projected to raise almost $3 million annually but would need voter approval. Or the county could raise property taxes.
The main difference between the options is in who pays the tax increase.
With an increase in sales tax, visitors of Rice County would help pay for the Public Safety Center. With an increase in property tax, the local cost would fall on property owners in Rice County.
The other notable difference between the two is who would need to approve the tax increase.
A sales tax requires approval by the Minnesota Legislature and then by county voters.
The Legislature adjourned its regular session without granting approval. A special session is still a possibility and would have to include approval in order to get the sales tax referendum on the November ballot.
The referendum must be placed on a general election ballot, Rice County Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell and financial consultant Chris Hogan told the Board of Commissioners at a Tuesday workshop meeting. So if state lawmakers don’t sign off soon, the county will have to wait until November 2024.
But it could still move forward with the project, regardless.
An increase in property tax does not need to be approved by the state Legislature or local voters. This decision would be made entirely by the Board of Commissioners.
There are two ways that the county can pay back the bonds, O’Connell and Hogan told the board. These options are similar, but the final amount they would cost the county varies.
The first option is to vary the payback rate of the bonds to minimize the tax impact on the counties taxpayers. The first repayment would be deferred to 2030 after some existing county debt has expired. However, this option is more expensive.
The second option is to make uniform annual payments starting in 2025. This would be the cheaper option but would have a greater annual cost to taxpayers in the near term.
The two options result in nearly a $7 million difference in the final cost for the county. Option one would cost about $96.5 million and option two would cost about $89.5 million.
O’Connell suggested the board opt for the fixed payback option.
The fixed payback option is estimated to raise taxes by about $39 for a house valued at $150,000 and $73 for a house valued at $250,000.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to authorize the sale of bonds during its meeting on June 28.