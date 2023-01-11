After warning a Faribault man he was contemplating jail time for his part in an attempted home invasion, a Rice County judge instead sentenced the man to house arrest.
spotlight
After warning a Faribault man he was contemplating jail time for his part in an attempted home invasion, a Rice County judge instead sentenced the man to house arrest.
Dylan James Knott, 25, of Faribault, pleaded guilty to felony property damage in the incident last January and was sentenced on Tuesday. A felony attempted burglary charge was dismissed in the plea deal.
Knott and another person who has not been identified banged on the door of a residence in the Evergreen Estates mobile home park in Faribault in the early morning. When a resident opened the door they tried to force their way in, the charges said. When they did not get in they smashed eight windows on the residence and three windows out of a vehicle.
Knott was caught at the scene while the other man got away. At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, John Hamer, attorney for the victims, said Knott has refused to identify his accomplice and has not expressed any remorse. He said his clients were “terrorized” by the incident and he urged Judge Jeffrey Johnson to sentence Knott to some more jail time, in addition to the two days he served after his arrest.
Public defender Derek Hansen, who was recently appointed to take over Knott’s case, said Knott believed the plea agreement was for no jail time. Knott told the judge he didn’t to be free to provide care for his child and support the child financially.
Johnson warned Knott he was considering jail time, before calling a recess because Knott had not read the non-public victim impact statements.
When court reconvened, Knott said he “had no idea” the impact his actions had on the victims.
“I didn’t realize they’d be going through so much because of what I did,” he said.
Johnson then sentenced Knott to 30 days of home confinement, with work release. Knott also was ordered to spend 60 hours doing community service or attending AA or NA meetings.
Knott also must pay over $2,000 in restitution — $1,000 to pay the mobile homeowner’s insurance deductible and nearly $1,100 to the owner of the damaged vehicle.
Knott also was sentenced to up to five years on probation with standard conditions. He already was on probation for 2020 convictions for felony drug crimes. The new conviction violated his probation in those cases, but Johnson opted not to impose any additional penalty.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.