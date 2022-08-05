If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and love the powerful roar of a V8 engine, the Rice County Fairgrounds is the place to be.
Saturday morning, hot rods, rat rods and other classic cars will line up for the 2022 Faribo Drag On’s Car and Truck Show.
Attendees also can enjoy a DJ spinning some classic hit music and four food trucks.
Faribo Drag On’s Club President Paul Kubal expressed his excitement for the 14th annual event, which he said is an investment into the community.
“It all boils down to community,” he said. “We have a lot of fun doing something for the community. See, we’re nonprofit and, every year, we give out a $1,000 scholarship to a high-school kid in the community who’s going into the automotive field. There have been kids who got the scholarship, then actually did come back to the community and work at local shops. So, it’s a way to invest into the community.”
There are contests in 15 sponsor-judged categories and 25 spectator-judged overall favorites.
The event that Kubal is most excited for the children’s race, which is a free-to-enter relay race with old-fashion pedal cars provided by the club.
“Seeing the kids get involved; I just personally like watching the kids have fun the old-fashion way,” Kubal said. “We don’t really put an age limit on it, so if they can fit, then we’ll set up the cones and they can weave in and out — kind of like a relay race. They always really get into to it.”
Kubal has been involved in the club for over a decade, after some of his friends from work talked him into joining. Once he joined, he was talked into being the treasurer, talked into running the Facebook page and wound up getting talked into being the president. But, Kubal said it didn’t really take a whole lot of convincing.
His love for cars came from his father, who used to enter drag races and, when the race was over, would drive over to a circuit track, just to keep driving.
Kubal said that he doesn’t think his 1986 Monte Carlo is technically a classic car, but he’s always loved the model, nonetheless.
“My friends and I used to tinker with the ‘80s Monte Carlo,” he said. “I graduated in ‘92, so that’s why I got the car I got. Because it takes me back to high school. I’ve had many Monte Carlos in my lifetime, but this is my favorite one for now. I’ll probably get another car, but I’ll take this one to my grave.”
The past few years has been a bit damp, according to Kubal. Even though the rain won’t stop him from coming out for the biggest annual event the club puts on, he said he’s still praying for sunshine.
“If we have perfect weather, we could probably get up to 2,000 people,” he said. “I would say with the bad weather we’ve been having, honestly, we get about 500 people.”
The group moved the event from May to August, just so they could avoid the spring showers. With a 50% chance of rain as of Friday afternoon, at this point, it’s up to fate.