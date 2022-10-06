Hot Air Balloon 1.jpg

Brett Tupy flies his balloon, Enchanted, over the suburbs of southern Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Brett Tupy)
Hot air balloons float into the sky by burning propane, which fills the balloons with carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is lighter than oxygen, allowing the balloon to float upward. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Moe)

When Brett Tupy was 7 years old, his mom and dad booked a hot air balloon ride. But when it was time to take flight, his mom was scared, so Tupy filled in.

Melissa Moe snaps a photo of a nearby balloon, while she rides in Enchanted, Brett Tupy’s hot air balloon. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Moe)
Brett Tupy has made other balloon-pilot friends over the years. He said it’s surprisingly easy to keep up with one another and stay on the same path. (Photo courtesy of Brett Tupy)

