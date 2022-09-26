DeAndra Schroeder was riding home from a volleyball game with her sister and daughter when traffic came to a halt on Interstate 35, near exit 59 on the north end of Faribault.
It wasn’t long before the family realized what caused the stoppage: a brown horse was trotting along the interstate without an owner in sight.
“I told my sister, ‘Stop. Stop,’” said Schroeder. “The cars were completely stopped and we were like, ‘Oh, there must be an accident.’ Nope, we got up there and saw him. There were a few cars parked diagonally with him and one behind him. He seemed pretty scared.”
After dialing 911, Schroeder climbed out of her vehicle and began to approach the loose horse. Another passerby reached the horse before she did.
“The horse had a lead on,” Schroeder said. “It looked like someone was getting ready to ride it and it must’ve just ran off. I remember telling the guy, ‘Make sure you hang onto that lead. If he runs off again, we’re back at square one.’”
According to Schroeder, everything was going well and the horse was calm, until a semi-truck passed at full speed, jackknifed and blasted it’s horn. The horse was spooked by the commotion and jumped into the air.
“That guy knew what he was doing, I guess,” she said. “He didn’t let go of the lead and we were able to get it calmed back down until the Sheriff showed up.”
Rice County Sheriff deputy Nathan Hanson was the first to arrive on the scene. After trying to feed it some Cheez-Its, he grabbed the horse’s lead and walked with it to the nearest off-ramp, where the owner, Marlene Ernst, was waiting, according to a police report.
The unusual traffic jam had a much more peaceful resolution than when Minnesota State Patrol and the Rice County Sheriff’s Department encountered the same problem in the early morning hours in May 2013.
The previous incident included two horses, which were far less cooperative with the authorities.One of the horses charged toward a state trooper and kicked a squad car.
After witnessing several near-crashes, an officer shot the two horses, Roper and Frenchy, at 2:17 a.m.
The sheriff at the time, Troy Dunn, expressed his sadness for the ultimate outcome, but agreed it was necessary to control the situation. The owner of the horses, Suzette Clemens, was upset at the time.
In the Facebook group, Citizens of Faribault, Clemens and a few of her relatives expressed their relief that Sunday’s incident had a happy ending.
