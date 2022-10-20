HOPE Center.JPG

The HOPE Center provides advocacy, information and support for survivors of domestic violence. It is located at 1003 Seventh St. NW in Faribault.
HOPE Center Director Erica Staab-Absher spoke to the group at Coffee + Cause about misconceptions about domestic violence, as well as how to support survivors. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

"You have all the answers inside of you," said Erica Staab-Absher, director of the HOPE Center in Faribault. "I don't need to tell you what that is. But I do need to help you create a space where it's safe to ask questions, figure out what your next steps are and have you feel heard and seen."

The first Coffee + Cause featured Erica Staab-Absher, the Director of the HOPE Center in Faribault. This is the first in a quarterly speaker series put on by Rice County United Way. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

