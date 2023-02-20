While most the people who visit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul have shelter, a number of them don’t. This especially becomes an issue amid major winter storms, like the one anticipated to hit this week.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of Minnesota, including Rice County, from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. The alert detailed two waves of heavy snowfall, anticipated to accumulate up to 18 inches, and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
As these forecasts roll in, those who don’t have access to shelter, warm clothing or food came to prepare themselves for a rough couple of days. St. Vincent de Paul President Larry Muehlenbein said the weather rarely stops visitors.
“It doesn’t really matter how bad the weather is or how cold it is,” he said. “They seem to keep coming. … If God wants us to be open, He’s going to provide. I don’t know how it happens, but it just seems to work.”
Regardless of the weather, volunteers are at the food pantry. He said, if people can make it there for food, the volunteers do too.
“I’ve been here almost six years,” he added. “It can be pouring rain. It can be 20 below zero. And it does have an effect on the line, but it’s always going to be there.”
The organization gives free food, clothing, hygiene products and other home goods for those in need. Especially in the winter, demand for coats, gloves, hats and other warm clothes spike. Right now, personal-care items also are needed.
Those without a home are hit especially hard by winter storms. “Homeless bags” are the unofficial name for a bag of socks, nonperishables, a sleeping bag and a blanket that St. Vincent de Paul gives out.
“It’s just what we do,” he said. “We see a need and we try to find a solution for that need, as best we can. I can’t prevent homelessness, but maybe we can make it a little more bearable.”
Muehlenbein said these bags have a higher demand than many people might expect.
“I had a gentleman come in here one day, and he had shoes on that were three or four sizes too small,” he said. “He actually had them cut, just so he could fit into them. We gave him seven or eight pairs of socks, and a pair of shoes. … He had tears in his eyes when we gave him socks.
“He had a bicycle, took a couple bags of stuff, put them on his handlebars and rode away, really happy. Never seen the guy again. Don’t know how we affected his life, but I think we helped.”
Salvation Army worker Cathy Thielbar has an office inside the same building as St. Vincent de Paul. She planned to head over to the Faribault Police Department on Monday afternoon to drop off some extra hotel-room vouchers in preparation for the coming storm.
When extreme winter weather events happen, Thielbar and the Police Department uses the vouchers to get people in hotel rooms for the night. Sometimes, in emergency situations, the Police Department takes it a step further, said Patrol Sgt. Mark Krenik said.
“On a case-by-case basis, we’ll let people stay in the lobby,” he said. “If they are in a pickle, we encourage people to come in. … This storm looks to be one of the biggest storms we’ve seen in the past few years, and we don’t want them to be out in the elements. We’re here to help.”
He said the “best way to get assistance” is to reach out to Thielbar at 507-333-1337. Typically, the department will ask people to fill out an intake form before using the voucher, but they can save time by calling her directly.