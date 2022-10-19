Faribault’s police chief says he is seeing an uptick in homeless encampments, and he is suggesting the city develop policies to help deal with them.
Chief John Sherwin presented two draft policies to City Council members during a workshop Tuesday evening. The council could vote on the policies as soon as next Tuesday.
One policy sets criteria for removing homeless camps. The other sets guidelines for police officers’ interactions with homeless people.
Sherwin said his Department saw more camps this summer, and he believes it will continue to be an issue. The camps have been popping up on city property and have had as many as 10 people, according to the chief.
“It’s a daily basis that Faribault PD officers are coming into contact with people who are facing homelessness,” Sherwin said.
While Sherwin said “homelessness is not a crime,” he said the camps are creating ‘health and welfare concerns.”
Officers are seeing unsafe living structures, trash accumulation, unattended fires, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property. In one camp, they found numerous suspected stolen bike parts, the chief said.
On Tuesday, the Fire Department was called to a fire along the trail near the former Faribault Foods plant. Someone’s belongings were on fire, and it might have been arson, Sherwin said.
“With everything as dry as it is, we’re lucky that somebody happened to spot this in the middle of the day, and we didn’t have a multi-acre brush fire,” Sherwin said.
Some cities that have gone in to remove encampments have faced legal challenges. A policy setting clear standards could help Faribault avoid such legal action, Sherwin said.
The draft policy says the police chief will decide when a campsite should be removed, and outlines factors he will consider, including environmental, weather and health hazards observed.
The proposed policy says unauthorized campers should be given at least 72 hours notice, via signs and in-person visits. Any property of value will be held by the city for its owner to claim for 60 days.
Both the encampment policy and the policy for officers encourages officers and community partners to strive to find housing and other resources for the homeless people they encounter.
That can be a challenge, though, Sherwin said, because “There are not a lot of local resources here in Rice County.” They might be provided transportation to shelters in other communities.
But the chief said there are homeless people, primarily due to substance use or mental health issues, who will decline help.
Councilors and the city administrator on Tuesday indicated support for the proposed policies.
“I do think it’s important that we have this policy, so that we do deal with it consistently under the law,” said City Administrator Tim Murray.
“I think, as the economy gets tighter, we are going to see more of this (homelessness) in Faribault,” said Councilor Sara Caron. “I think we should be prepared, and I’m grateful that we’re doing something about it. I think, as a city, we could do more, especially for the young men. But I’m grateful.”