Faribault’s police chief says he is seeing an uptick in homeless encampments, and he is suggesting the city develop policies to help deal with them.

Faribault Homeless Encampment 1

Police Chief John Sherwin showed this photo of a homeless encampment in Faribault during a presentation to the City Council Thursday. (City of Faribault photo)
Faribault Homeless Encampment 2

Another one of the homeless encampments in Faribault that Police Chief John Sherwin says pose public health and welfare concerns. (City of Faribault photo)

