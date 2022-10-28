The Faribault City Council has approved two policies involving homeless camps and police officers' relations with homeless people.
The council discussed the policies at length at a workshop last week and approved them Tuesday without any further discussion as part of the consent agenda.
Chief John Sherwin proposed the policies after seeing more homeless camps in the city.
One new policy sets criteria for removing homeless camps. The police chief will decide when a campsite should be removed, and the policy outlines factors he will consider, including environmental, weather and health hazards observed.
The proposed policy says unauthorized campers should be given at least 72 hours notice, via signs and in-person visits. It directs police officers to work with the county to connect camp residents access with a shelter and other services.
Any property of value will be held by the city for its owner to claim for 60 days.
The other policy for police officers sets guidelines for officers’ interactions with homeless people.
When dealing with a non-violent misdemeanor infraction, the policy encourages officers to "consider long-term solutions to problems that may relate to the homeless, such as shelter referrals and counseling, in lieu of physical arrest."
The police also calls for the appointment of patrol officers as "homeless liaisons" who will receive extra training, work with social service agencies and be present at camp cleanups.
