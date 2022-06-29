"Hopefully, this is the final resting place," Daryl Bauer, an avid carnival-ride collector, said as he donated a Tilt-A-Whirl car to the Rice County Historical Society.
The red, white and blue piece of Faribault history now sits in front of the Rice County Historical Museum. The Tilt-A-Whirl car made its way to the town where it was invented after being retired from the Kingman County carnival.
Following a water-slide accident that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child, Kansas lawmakers passed a law to increase the safety regulations for carnival rides. Costly changes needed to satisfy the new law led the Kingman County carnival organizers to shut down the carnival.
The organizers put the rides up for sale on eBay, which is where Bauer came across the piece.
"I'm kind of a local history buff," said Bauer. "So, a lot of times, what I do is I'll do searches on the internet for iconic Faribault things, like the Tilt-A-Whirl ... I was lucky enough to pick them up."
After shipping the No. 4 car and No. 7 car to his house, Bauer called the Historical Society, and its leaders were happy to accept the donation of car No. 4.
"We treasure every donation that's made, sincerely," said the Historical Society Executive Director Susan Garwood. "What makes this so significant is its rarity. We have been looking for Tilt-A-Whirl cars for a long time."
Garwood explained her longtime aspiration to find such a piece.
"When I first started here 19 years ago and got to know more about the county's history, I saw this space," she said, as she gestured toward the now-occupied area in front of the museum. "I thought, for a long time, it's almost as though it was built for the Tilt-A-Whirl car. Seeing it in place, it really was."
Bauer, who is a local Realtor, also explained his personal connection he shares with the Tilt-A-Whirl cars.
"I have a cousin — her name is Karen Bussert — and she worked on some," he said. "I believe she's someone that did these details, back in the day. So, I'm guessing this is probably from the late '80s, early '90s."
The city of Faribault also shares a connection to the Tilt-A-Whirl: it was invented in 1926 by Herbert Sellner. He was the owner of Sellner Manufacturing Company, which was a Faribault-based carnival-ride manufacturer. There are two other retired Tilt-A-Whirl cars in downtown Faribault in which visitors are welcome to take a rest or pose for photos.
On Wednesday morning, Bauer pulled his truck and trailer into the museum's parking lot. The ride car was unhooked from the trailer and John Dvorak, executive secretary of the Rice County Fair, used his forklift to move car No. 4 to its new home.
As for the No. 7 car, Bauer hopes to set up a way to get it spinning again. Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested using a metal rail for the wheels, and Bauer was keen on that idea.
After the No. 4. car was unloaded, in place and people began to leave, Bauer and Garwood went inside to make the donation official and Garwood gave a final expression of gratitude.
"Not only to find the vehicle that's in fabulous condition, but to have a donor who was willing to pay for everything," she said. "It wasn't local. It had to be delivered all the way from Kansas. That's the piece that is so neat about this incredible treasure."