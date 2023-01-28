World War II touched all corners of the globe, including the small Minnesota town of Faribault. A historian provided one example to a room of interested guests at the Rice County Historical Society on Thursday evening.
Between 400,000 and 600,000 German prisoners of war were sent to the United States during WWII after being captured by Allied forces, according to Matt Carter, executive director of the Dakota County Historical Society. Seven base camps were established in certain regions known as service commands. From there, many towns and cities had branch camps made up of much smaller barracks often in rural areas for prisoners to be stationed for work. One such branch camp was in Faribault.
Carter, who has done research on the POW camps, paid a visit to Faribault to share highlights of his findings
Multiple factors affected the decision to hold prisoners of war within the borders of the United States. Carter discussed one concern that affected the decision to keep POWs away from the European conflict.
“There were rumors and a fear that Adolf Hitler was going to be flying planes over and air drop weapons into these German prison camps over in Europe,” Carter said. “And then the prisoners that were there would get the weapons and have an uprising from within and then take over the camps and kind of spread out.”
Another factor was the labor shortage. Though women often filled the roles left open by men who joined the service, prisoners of war were seen as a potential new labor force. According to Carter, 12 million men and women served in the U.S. military at the time. Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war were permitted to be used as labor.
According to a 2015 Faribault Daily News article, “The Faribault Canning Company, which is now owned by Faribault Foods, constructed four barracks in order to house German prisoners-of-war during World War II. In January 1944, the Minnesota Canning Association responded to a looming labor shortage due to World War II and requested a grand total of 3,000 prisoners-of-war to work within the state.”
The POWs were said to have been held at branch camps from early summer to late autumn. These durations lasted through the months of harvest seasons when workers were needed the most. After their work, they returned to the base camps.
Prisoners were paid for their labor. Paychecks varied based on rank. Lieutenants earned $20 a month while Captains earned $30 a month. All soldiers received an allowance of 10 cents per day.
With word returning to the United States on how American prisoners were treated, many citizens expressed concern that POWs held in the United States were being coddled. Many newspapers around the country received letters to the editors and some newspapers went to camps to investigate. The American public was often reassured that prisoners weren’t being coddled in that they couldn’t purchase pre-rolled cigarettes, beer, or candy from their camp’s canteen.
Treatment of POWs in the United States was a stark contrast to those held in the Soviet Union. According to Carter, all soldiers who were captured feared imprisonment by the Soviets. These fears stemmed from Hitler’s betrayal of Joseph Stalin through invasion of the USSR. As well, the Soviets posed harsher conditions for POWs, often sending them to Siberia.
“Soviets sometimes outright killed German prisoners,” Carter said. “A lot of the German prisoners here in the United States held for one week thought that they might get turned over to the Soviets. So a lot of them tried to have an escape attempt out of the U.S. prison camps.”
Carter described the story of George Gardner, a captured German soldier held in a United State’s prison camp in 1945. At the conclusion of the war, he feared he’d be turned over to the Soviets.
“In the camp he could hear trains, so he memorized the train schedule. At night, he got under the fence, jumped onto the back of a moving train, and the train took him away. Once he got out to California, he changed his name, got a whole new identity, and started living this different way. He became a ski instructor; he was members of the civic organizations that were there. And he turned himself in on the ‘Today’ show back in 1985. So he lived for 40 years.”
The United States followed the Geneva Convention closely, Carter said. Processing centers were established where captured soldiers would be searched and recorded. Any of the POWs possessions and money upon arrival were kept in a safety deposit box to be returned at the end of the war. Prisoners were documented with their medical histories and fingerprints, given medical exams, and assigned tracking numbers.